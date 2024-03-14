Telugu actor Pawan Kalyan to fight Andhra Pradesh elections from Pithapuram after BJP-TDP-JSP pact
Telugu superstar and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan will contest Andhra Pradesh State assembly elections from Pithapuram seat after the finalisation of BJP-TDP-JSP pact in the state for state assembly polls and Lok Sabha polls.
