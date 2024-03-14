Active Stocks
Telugu actor Pawan Kalyan to fight Andhra Pradesh elections from Pithapuram after BJP-TDP-JSP pact

Telugu actor Pawan Kalyan on Thursday announced that he would contest the Andhra Pradesh state assembly elections from Pithapuram after BJP-TDP-JSP pact

Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu with Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan have joined hands with BJP (Tharun Vinny)Premium
Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu with Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan have joined hands with BJP (Tharun Vinny)

Telugu superstar and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan will contest Andhra Pradesh State assembly elections from Pithapuram seat after the finalisation of BJP-TDP-JSP pact in the state for state assembly polls and Lok Sabha polls. 

While making the announcement, Pawan Kalyan made it clear that he prefers to contest from the state. In 2019, Kalwan fought elections from two seats, ie Gajuwaka and Bhimavaram but lost both to the YSRC candidates.

(More to come)

Published: 14 Mar 2024, 05:10 PM IST
