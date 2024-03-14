Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Elections / Telugu actor Pawan Kalyan to fight Andhra Pradesh elections from Pithapuram after BJP-TDP-JSP pact

Telugu actor Pawan Kalyan to fight Andhra Pradesh elections from Pithapuram after BJP-TDP-JSP pact

Livemint

Telugu actor Pawan Kalyan on Thursday announced that he would contest the Andhra Pradesh state assembly elections from Pithapuram after BJP-TDP-JSP pact

Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu with Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan have joined hands with BJP

Telugu superstar and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan will contest Andhra Pradesh State assembly elections from Pithapuram seat after the finalisation of BJP-TDP-JSP pact in the state for state assembly polls and Lok Sabha polls.

While making the announcement, Pawan Kalyan made it clear that he prefers to contest from the state. In 2019, Kalwan fought elections from two seats, ie Gajuwaka and Bhimavaram but lost both to the YSRC candidates.

(More to come)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.