Telugu actor Pawan Kalyan on Thursday announced that he would contest the Andhra Pradesh state assembly elections from Pithapuram after BJP-TDP-JSP pact

Telugu superstar and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan will contest Andhra Pradesh State assembly elections from Pithapuram seat after the finalisation of BJP-TDP-JSP pact in the state for state assembly polls and Lok Sabha polls. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While making the announcement, Pawan Kalyan made it clear that he prefers to contest from the state. In 2019, Kalwan fought elections from two seats, ie Gajuwaka and Bhimavaram but lost both to the YSRC candidates.

(More to come) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!