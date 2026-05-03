'Ten lifetimes won’t be enough’: Abhishek Banerjee dares BJP top brass to contest from Falta after repoll

Trinamool Congress (TMC) General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee has challenged top leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to contest from Falta assembly seat where Election Commission of India ordered repolling on 2 May.
Banerjee responded to remarks by BJP leader Amit Malviya over repolling in the Falta Assembly constituency. Malviya had commended to Election Commission's order saying "Diamond Harbour model crumbles".
Falta comes under Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha seat which is represented by Abhishek Banerjee in the lower house of Parliament.
Abhishek Banerjee challenged the ‘Bangla Birodhi Gujarati gang’ to contest from Falta. The TMC has been labeling BJP has 'Bangla Birodhi' or 'Anti-Bengal.' By ‘Gujarati gang’ Abhshek refers to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, both coming from Gujarat.
"Ten lifetimes won't be enough for your Bangla Birodhi Gujarati gang and their stooge Gyanesh Kumar to put even a dent in my DIAMOND HARBOUR MODEL. Bring everything you have got. I challenge the entire Union of India--Come to Falta. Send your strongest, send one of the godfathers from Delhi. If you have got the nerve, contest in Falta," Banerjee said.
His remarks came after BJP leader Amit Malviya on Saturday reacted to the ECI's directive ordering fresh polling in all 285 polling stations, including auxiliary booths, in the Falta Assembly seat.
Malviya, in a post on X, said, "The Diamond Harbour model crumbles."
The ECI directed that repolling in the Falta constituency will be held between 7 am and 6 pm on May 21, while counting of votes is scheduled for May 24.
In Falta, TMC fielded Jahangir Khan against BJP's Debangshu Panda.
According to ECI, the decision was made following reports of "severe electoral offences and subversion of the democratic process" during the second phase of polling on April 29.
Earlier, locals also staged a protest in the Falta area of the South 24 Parganas district, alleging threats and intimidation by Trinamool Congress (TMC) cadre, raising concerns about their safety and demanding action against those allegedly responsible.
This comes after the repolling across 15 polling stations in the South 24 Paraganas district concluded with the two constituencies (Diamond Harbour and Magrahat Paschim) hitting a staggering voter turnout of 90 per cent.
The repolling, which followed the directions from the Election Commission of India (ECI) after BJP's co-incharge of West Bengal, Amit Malviya, alleged that voters were prevented from choosing the party candidate at several polling booths in Falta under the Diamond Harbour constituency during phase two of the Assembly elections in West Bengal.
(With ANI inputs)