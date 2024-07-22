Ten plausible contenders to replace Joe Biden

Gavin Newsom, governor of California. Age 56

The boss of deep-blue California has a better notion than most in this list of what it would mean to lead a country. If it were a nation, California would have the world’s fifth-largest economy. It is home to both Silicon Valley and Hollywood. Mr Newsom has met Xi Jinping and Pope Francis; he is a nimble debater steeped in policy details. He is also known to lots of Americans, thanks to his penchant for punditry on national television and as one of Mr Biden’s most vocal surrogates. Were he the Democrats’ nominee, Mr Newsom and what he stands for (abortion rights, stricter gun laws, a faster transition away from fossil fuels) would be better known still. That is a gift and a curse. Republicans see Mr Newsom as the embodiment of progressivism; San Francisco, where he was mayor in the early 2000s, as a byword for decline. They say California’s problems—homelessness, high cost of living and a budget deficit—are proof of his mismanagement.