Thane, Nagpur Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: BJP, Shinde Sena lead in majority seats, Ajit Pawar-led NCP lags

Counting for the high-stakes Mumbai municipal corporation elections started on Friday, 16 January. The BJP and ally Shiv Sena were ahead in as per trends in 210 of 227 wards.
There was no official confirmation from the State Election Commission, but TV channels said the BJP was leading in majority wards across Thane and Nagpur, with the Shinde Sena following close behind.
TMC Election Result
Early trends suggested a saffron wave in the Thane Municipal Corporation, which has 13 wards. Voting for the TMC elections were held on 15 January, and the results will be declared on 16 January, the counting of which has already begun.
In the last TMC election held in 2017, a total of 131 seats were contested in the Thane Municipal Corporation. Shiv Sena won the elections with 67 seats, while the Nationalist Congress Party secured 35 seats. The BJP had won in 23 wards at the time.
Nagpur (NMC) Election result
The NMC election result has also caught eyes. Main contenders for the Nagpur corporation include the Mahayuti alliance comprising Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.
Nagpur has a trong BJP influence and is home to influential leaders like Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.
As expected, BJP is leading in majority seats of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation.
Fresh trends from the Thane Assembly elections 2026 indicate a clear early advantage for Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. As of 2 pm, the party is leading in 16 seats, maintaining a comfortable edge over its rivals, who continue to remain in single digits.
According to the latest data, AIMIM is ahead in five seats, followed by NCP–Sharad Pawar faction with leads in four seats. The NCP led by Ajit Pawar is leading in three seats, while the BJP is ahead in two seats.
Vote counting is still underway, and trends are expected to shift as more rounds are completed.
Union Minister and BJP leader Murlidhar Mohol said, “In the early trends, it is clear that BJP is winning with a full mandate… We contest elections for serve the people… Whenever the public here has given us the opportunity to work, we have always delivered…”
Thane election result 2026 live updates: Mahayuti dominates TMC results 2026. Here is the list of winners till now -
Shiv Sena: 11
NCP-SP: 5
Congress: 3
AIMIM: 3
Nagpur Municipal Election Results 2026 Live: BJP now leading in 75 seats, as Congress makes a comeback with a 22-seat lead. Shiv Sena (UBT) has secured lead in 2 seats.
According to latest TV updates, BJP has strengthened its lead in Nagpur with 101 seats.
According to latest updates on TV, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena has now secured lead in 24 seats in Thane, with BJP leading in 24 seats
Visuals of celebrations from Shiv Sena Bhavan, Mumbai, as party workers celebrate, with the BJP–Shiv Sena-led Mahayuti appearing to lead across municipal corporations while civic polls counting continues. Watch video
Here are the leaders in TMC:
Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction): 24 seats
Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction): 4 seats
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP): 5 seats
Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction): 4 seats
AIMIM: Leading in 5 seats
As per latest trends, in Nagpur Municipal Corporation, here are the leaders
BJP: 100
Congress: 25
Shiv Sena: 1
NCP (Ajit Pawar faction): 1
Catch all the live action on Assembly Election Results 2025, exclusive coverage from the streets of Bihar, minute- by-minute trend and tally analysis, and Latest News Updates on Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates. Check latest updates on Bihar Chunav.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.