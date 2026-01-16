Thane, Nagpur Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: BJP, Shinde Sena lead in majority seats, Ajit Pawar-led NCP lags

Live Updates

Thane, Nagpur Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: There was no official confirmation from the State Election Commission, but TV channels said the BJP was leading in majority wards across Nagpur, with the Shinde Sena being the leader in Thane.

Swastika Das Sharma, Kanishka Singharia
Updated16 Jan 2026, 02:17:59 PM IST
Counting of votes underway for the Nagpur Municipal Corporation elections at a counting center, in Nagpur on Friday. (ANI Photo)
Counting for the high-stakes Mumbai municipal corporation elections started on Friday, 16 January. The BJP and ally Shiv Sena were ahead in as per trends in 210 of 227 wards.

There was no official confirmation from the State Election Commission, but TV channels said the BJP was leading in majority wards across Thane and Nagpur, with the Shinde Sena following close behind.

TMC Election Result

Early trends suggested a saffron wave in the Thane Municipal Corporation, which has 13 wards. Voting for the TMC elections were held on 15 January, and the results will be declared on 16 January, the counting of which has already begun.

In the last TMC election held in 2017, a total of 131 seats were contested in the Thane Municipal Corporation. Shiv Sena won the elections with 67 seats, while the Nationalist Congress Party secured 35 seats. The BJP had won in 23 wards at the time.

Nagpur (NMC) Election result

The NMC election result has also caught eyes. Main contenders for the Nagpur corporation include the Mahayuti alliance comprising Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

Nagpur has a trong BJP influence and is home to influential leaders like Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

As expected, BJP is leading in majority seats of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation.

16 Jan 2026, 02:17:54 PM IST

Thane, Nagpur Election Results 2026 LIVE: Shinde-led Shiv Sena surges ahead with leads in 16 seats

Fresh trends from the Thane Assembly elections 2026 indicate a clear early advantage for Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. As of 2 pm, the party is leading in 16 seats, maintaining a comfortable edge over its rivals, who continue to remain in single digits.

According to the latest data, AIMIM is ahead in five seats, followed by NCP–Sharad Pawar faction with leads in four seats. The NCP led by Ajit Pawar is leading in three seats, while the BJP is ahead in two seats.

Vote counting is still underway, and trends are expected to shift as more rounds are completed.

16 Jan 2026, 02:10:45 PM IST

Thane, Nagpur Election Results 2026 LIVE: Union Minister says BJP winning with full mandate

Union Minister and BJP leader Murlidhar Mohol said, “In the early trends, it is clear that BJP is winning with a full mandate… We contest elections for serve the people… Whenever the public here has given us the opportunity to work, we have always delivered…”

16 Jan 2026, 02:08:07 PM IST

Thane, Nagpur Election Results 2026 LIVE: 11 Shine Sena leaders win in Thane

Thane election result 2026 live updates: Mahayuti dominates TMC results 2026. Here is the list of winners till now -

Shiv Sena: 11

NCP-SP: 5

Congress: 3

AIMIM: 3

16 Jan 2026, 02:06:45 PM IST

Thane, Nagpur Election Results 2026 LIVE: BJP maintains lead in Nagpur

Nagpur Municipal Election Results 2026 Live: BJP now leading in 75 seats, as Congress makes a comeback with a 22-seat lead. Shiv Sena (UBT) has secured lead in 2 seats.

16 Jan 2026, 01:59:49 PM IST

Thane, Nagpur Election Results 2026 LIVE: BJP leading in Nagpur

According to latest TV updates, BJP has strengthened its lead in Nagpur with 101 seats.

16 Jan 2026, 01:59:08 PM IST

Thane, Nagpur Election Results 2026 LIVE: Shinde Sena marches ahead in Thane

According to latest updates on TV, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena has now secured lead in 24 seats in Thane, with BJP leading in 24 seats

16 Jan 2026, 01:55:41 PM IST

Thane, Nagpur Election Results 2026 LIVE: Shiv Sena workers celebrate Mahyuti lead at party head office

Visuals of celebrations from Shiv Sena Bhavan, Mumbai, as party workers celebrate, with the BJP–Shiv Sena-led Mahayuti appearing to lead across municipal corporations while civic polls counting continues. Watch video

16 Jan 2026, 01:52:13 PM IST

Thane, Nagpur Election Results 2026 LIVE: Shinde Sena leads in Thane

Here are the leaders in TMC:

Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction): 24 seats

Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction): 4 seats

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP): 5 seats

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction): 4 seats

AIMIM: Leading in 5 seats

16 Jan 2026, 01:52:13 PM IST

Thane, Nagpur Election Results 2026 LIVE: BJP leading in NMC

As per latest trends, in Nagpur Municipal Corporation, here are the leaders

BJP: 100

Congress: 25

Shiv Sena: 1

NCP (Ajit Pawar faction): 1

