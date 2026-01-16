Thane, Nagpur Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: BJP, Shinde Sena lead in majority seats, Ajit Pawar-led NCP lags

Counting for the high-stakes Mumbai municipal corporation elections started on Friday, 16 January. The BJP and ally Shiv Sena were ahead in as per trends in 210 of 227 wards.

There was no official confirmation from the State Election Commission, but TV channels said the BJP was leading in majority wards across Thane and Nagpur, with the Shinde Sena following close behind.

TMC Election Result

Early trends suggested a saffron wave in the Thane Municipal Corporation, which has 13 wards. Voting for the TMC elections were held on 15 January, and the results will be declared on 16 January, the counting of which has already begun.

In the last TMC election held in 2017, a total of 131 seats were contested in the Thane Municipal Corporation. Shiv Sena won the elections with 67 seats, while the Nationalist Congress Party secured 35 seats. The BJP had won in 23 wards at the time.

Nagpur (NMC) Election result

The NMC election result has also caught eyes. Main contenders for the Nagpur corporation include the Mahayuti alliance comprising Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

Nagpur has a trong BJP influence and is home to influential leaders like Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

As expected, BJP is leading in majority seats of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation.