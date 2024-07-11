The night president Biden lost George Clooney’s support

To some in the room, Biden, who some have noted had just returned from the Group of Seven summit in Europe, seemed to have a hard time keeping up with Kimmel’s quick patter. Obama seemed to pick up loose threads in Biden’s responses, and filled in gaps when he couldn’t keep the dialogue flowing. Obama more often parried with Kimmel when the host made jokes, while Biden sat and smiled. One attendee who sat near the stage said it was clear to him by the end of the evening that the president wasn’t as sharp as he once was.