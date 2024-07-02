The other age issue: Old voters are gaining power around world
David Luhnow , Richard Rubin , The Wall Street Journal 10 min read 02 Jul 2024, 12:11 PM IST
SummaryIn US, UK, and France, a growing bloc of retirees is pushing candidates to preserve costly pensions and other benefits. “It’s a given that if you’re young, you have less influence,” said one British voter.
Last week’s presidential debate put the age issue front and center in the U.S. campaign. But there is a different age issue playing out across many Western democracies: a growing bloc of older voters demanding that their needs be met.
