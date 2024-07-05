The UK elects a no-drama prime minister after years of post-Brexit chaos

As a law student at Oxford, Starmer helped edit a Trotskyist magazine called “Socialist Alternatives." His peers don’t remember him for what he wrote, but rather the fact that he made sure the magazine was printed and handed out. Later on, as Britain’s chief prosecutor, he put terrorists in jail—but listed one of his biggest achievements as moving the criminal justice system from paper to digital. As Labour’s leader his first act was tweaking arcane party bylaws to tighten his control over how policy was set.