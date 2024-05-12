The voting patterns of India’s biggest cities: What data shows
SummaryThe Bharatiya Janata Party currently holds 14 out of a set of 30 constituencies across Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru. Its vote share in these seats was nearly 39% in 2019.
While most Indians live in villages, the most populous metro cities often take on a prime role in shaping the country’s political discourse. So who do they vote for in Lok Sabha election? Some of these urban centres have already voted in the first two phases of the current election, while constituencies in Hyderabad will go for polls on Monday.