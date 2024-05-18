'Their manifesto inspired by Muslim League’: PM Modi attacks INDIA bloc during North East Delhi rally| 10 points
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday kept up the attack on the INDIA alliance, saying that the manifesto of the INDIA bloc appears to be inspired by the Muslim League. The Opposition is playing a dangerous game, and they have mentioned in their manifesto that they will distribute government tenders based on religion.