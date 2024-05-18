PM Narendra Modi Saturday kept up the attack on the INDIA alliance, saying that the manifesto of the bloc appears to be inspired by the Muslim League. The Opposition is playing a dangerous game, and they have mentioned in their manifesto that they will distribute Mbased on religion

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday kept up the attack on the INDIA alliance, saying that the manifesto of the INDIA bloc appears to be inspired by the Muslim League. The Opposition is playing a dangerous game, and they have mentioned in their manifesto that they will distribute government tenders based on religion.

In his first rally in the national capital for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the prime minister slammed the Congress. He said that the four generations of Congress ruled in Delhi, but today, such is the state of the grand old party that they can't even contest on four seats in the national capital.

Also Read | ‘False information’: Kyrgyz govt bins attack on Indian, Pak students report PM Modi holds a public meeting in North East Delhi | 10 points Addressing the rally at North East Delhi, India needs a strong government, and he is fortunate to be the chosen one to serve this country. When he left his home 50-60 years ago, he did not know 140 crore Indians would become his family and he'll unfurl the tricolour at Red Fort.

PM Modi said their (INDIA bloc's) manifesto appears inspired by the Muslim League. They are playing a dangerous game, and they have mentioned in their manifesto that they will distribute government tenders based on religion.

The prime minister said the INDIA bloc wants to divide the budget based on religion.

The 2024 (Lok Sabha) elections is to bring India into the top three economies, and to protect the nation's economy from those who want make India bankrupt using their economic policies, the prime minister said.

The 2024 (Lok Sabha) elections is also to save the poor and middle class from those who want to take away their assets (referring to inheritance tax)," PM Modi said while addressing the public gathering in North East Delhi

“INDIA alliance is busy in destroying Delhi...They are not leaving any opportunity to loot the people of Delhi. These people had come in the name of eliminating corruption, but today they are in jail due to scams worth crores of rupees" the prime minister said.

Attacking the grand old party, the prime minister said, “Four generations of Congress ruled in Delhi, but today such is the state of the party that they can't even contest on 4 seats here."

“Mera koi waris nahi hai. 140 crore deshwasi, wahi mere waris hain…."His every moment is for the country and his life is dedicated to realising the dreams of its citizens, PM Modi said while addressing a public rally in Delhi.

The Congress, he said, would not tire of taking credit for exposing the AAP government's scams but its Delhi leaders were forced by the Gandhi family to join hands with the city's ruling party.

Nepali Ambassador to India, Dr. Shankar P Sharma attended PM Modi's public rally in Delhi. Sharma said, "20 foreign delegates, including 6 ambassadors of different countries, are here today to see what the election rally looks like. We are proud to attend the PM's rally.

