Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, saying the duo wouldn't see India's development because “their roots are from Italy". Addressing an election rally in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara, Amit Shah said while everyone is talking about the country's development, “the Congress wouldn't see it." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Everywhere, people are talking about India's development. The country is being hailed. In the past nine years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has led India to new heights at a global stage. Congress does not see positive things. This brother and sister [Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi] keep roaming across the country and keep asking, what happened...well they won't understand because their roots are from Italy not from India…," Amit Shah said.

“Congress used to stop and hinder the Ram Mandir construction….[PM Modi] he silently went and laid the foundation stone of Ram Mandir and in January Lord Ram's idol will be installed there," Amit Shah said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Amit Shah kicked off his three-day visit to poll-bound Madhya Pradesh on Saturday by paying homage at the statues of legendary Gondwana tribal rulers Shankar Shah and his son Raghunath Shah at their memorial near Rani Durgavati Hospital in Jabalpur.

The father-son duo, who led an uprising against the unjust and oppressive British and were tied to cannons and blown to pieces, are widely hailed for their valour and patriotism.

Amit Shah also chaired a division-level party meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party as the party prepares for the November 17 polling in the Assembly election. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Amit Shah will also tour Chhatarpur, Rewa, Shahdol, Ujjain, Indore and Gwalior districts and address public gatherings, party functionaries said. Madhya Pradesh is going to polls on November 17 and votes will be counted on December 3.

