Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shared a sneak peek about the agendas of his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) if it rewins in the Lok Sabha election 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In an interview with the Hindustan Times, Livemint's sister publication, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the BJP manifesto, known as 'Sankalp Patra' is not just about "next five years...it is about making outlining the roadmap that will lead to a Viksit Bharat by 2047".

PM Modi, who is eyeing a record third term in June this year told the English daily, "The last 10 years have only been a trailer. There is a lot that I want to do". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Having filled the gaping holes left by 60 years of Congress rule in our first term and putting India on a fast track of growth in our second term, our third term will be an era of accelerated development at a scale never seen before," Prime Minister Modi said.

In the third term, the biggest theme of the BJP government would be about imparting momentum across sectors towards the realisation of making India a developed country by 20247, PM Modi said.

"A lot needs to be done and will be done. This is going to be one of the most exciting periods in the history of independent India," PM Modi said.

The PM said he is committed to strengthening and structuring the GYANM model that empowers our Gareeb, Yuva, Annadata, Nari Shakti, and Middle Class. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

When asked about the delimitation exercise in the third term, PM Modi said it was an established process that has happened on various occasions.

"I am sure our clean intent and clear track record will help us in many such issues even in the future," the PM said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The 2024 Lok Sabha polls are being held in seven phases. The final phase of polling will take place on June 1 and the counting of the votes will be held don June 4. PM Modi is contesting from Varanasi parliamentary seat for the third time. In 2019, the BJP won with total votes of 303, which is a 37.38% vote share while the Congress bagged only 52 seats. This time, the BJP has set a target of winning 400 seats.

