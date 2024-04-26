Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Can Rajeev Chandrasekhar beat 3-time winner Shashi Tharoor in Thiruvananthapuram?
Does tech-savvy BJP candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar stand a chance against three-time MP Shashi Tharoor in Thiruvananthapuram? Let's look at how the constituency has voted in the past three Lok Sabha elections
The electoral battle in Thiruvananthapuram is all flared up for a face-off between senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, looking for a fourth term, and Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, fielded by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). For 15 years, the constituency has been inseparable from the name ‘Shashi Tharoor’ as voters have consistently elected the Congress leader to represent them in the Lok Sabha.