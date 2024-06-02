This Exit Polls 2024 predicts a clear win for INDIA: Clear majority in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and…
Exit Polls 2024: Even as most exit polls for Lok Sabha elections 2024 predicts a landslide victory for BJP, the poll run by DB live shows a clear majority for INDI alliance with around 255 to 290 seats, while NDA is likely to win about 201 to 241 seats.