Exit polls predict BJP's landslide victory in Lok Sabha elections 2024, except for DB live poll showing clear majority for INDI alliance with 255-290 seats. INDIA alliance likely to win in Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Bihar, Rajasthan, and Karnataka.

Exit Polls 2024: Even as most exit polls for Lok Sabha elections 2024 predicts a landslide victory for BJP, the poll run by DB live shows a clear majority for INDI alliance with around 255 to 290 seats, while NDA is likely to win about 201 to 241 seats. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The exit poll numbers also showed that in Tamil Nadu, the INDI alliance is likely to win 37 to 39 seats and NDA to win only 1; in Maharashtra, INDIA to win 28 to 30 seats while NDA to get around 20.

The polls also predicted a clear majority for INDIA in Bihar, Rajasthan and Karnataka. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, it shows stupendous win for NDA in Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat.

Sharing the poll result on Twitter, Congress leader Luv Dutta said, These are the exact numbers that you all will see on 4th June.

This Exit Poll will come out to be true. INDI Alliance will form the Govt on the 4th of June, he added {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Check other exit poll results Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party is set to win a decisive majority in India’s election for the third time in a row, several exit polls showed, extending his decade in power atop the world’s fastest-growing major economy.

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance is likely to win as many as 74 seats out of 80 in Uttar Pradesh, the state that contributes the maximum number of seats to the Lok Sabha, as predicted by Matrize-Republic exit poll on Saturday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per predictions by the India News- NewsX-D-Dynamics, the BJP is expected to improve its 2019 tally and win 65 of the 80 Lok Sabha seats. Its NDA allies in the state, Apna Dal (Sonelal) and Rashtriya Lok Dal are slated to win 2 seats each which brings the NDA tally to 69 seats.

The India Today's Axis My India poll predictions point towards a 64-67 seat victory for the BJP in Uttar Pradesh. The INDIA bloc is expected to win nearly 8-12 seats. The Congress and the Samajwadi Party had entered into a seat-sharing agreement in the state, as part of the INDIA bloc. The Bahujan Samaj Party which is fighting solo is slated to win zero to one seat.

As per Jan ki Baat poll predictions, the NDA will win 68-74 seats in Uttar Pradesh while the INDIA bloc is expected to win 12-6 seats. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

