Times Now-Veto Exit Poll 2022 Result: BJP likely to return to power in UP

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Times Now-Veto Exit Poll 2022 Result on UP: Exit polls by Times Now-Veto have given 225 seats to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The Samajwadi Party (SP) of Akhilesh Yadav is likely to get 151 seats, over 100 seats more that what it had got in 2017. In the last assembly polls held in 2017, the BJP had swept the state by bagging 312 of 403 seats, restricting the then ruling Samajwadi Party to just 47. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Times Now-Veto Exit Poll 2022 Result on UP: Exit polls by Times Now-Veto have given 225 seats to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The Samajwadi Party (SP) of Akhilesh Yadav is likely to get 151 seats, over 100 seats more that what it had got in 2017. In the last assembly polls held in 2017, the BJP had swept the state by bagging 312 of 403 seats, restricting the then ruling Samajwadi Party to just 47.

In the last assembly polls, the BJP had swept the state by cornering 312 of 403 seats, restricting the SP to just 47. The SP of Akhilesh Yadav had got 224 seats in 2012. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the exit polls, the biggest losers are BSP of Mayawati and the Congress which is expected to be restricted under 10 seats.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}