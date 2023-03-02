The maiden alliance of the Left and the Congress in Tripura and the emergence of Tipra Motha as a dominant force in tribal seats did not prove enough to topple the BJP from power in the state as the ruling party's development plank and ideological resonance surmounted local factors to deliver it another victory.

The Tipra Motha party formed by former scion of the state’s princely family Pradyot Kishore Debbarma, managed to bag 13 seats was commendable.

Earlier during the counting of the tripura Assembly Elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had told news agency PTI, that they were ready to accept all the demands of the Tipra Motha Party, except that of Greater Tipraland.

Although the Tipra Motha is a fledgling outfit, its primary poll plank - the promise of a 'Greater Tipraland' for the state's indigenous population - has resonated among voters and is expected to help it eat into rivals' vote shares.

In 2018 the IPFT and BJP were victorious on the back of the same promise, but the tribal party failed to deliver and that opened the door for Deb Barma.

With the IPFT failing to deliver on its promise of 'Tipraland', a populist demand raised ahead of the 2018 elections, Debbarma started penetrating tribal belts systematically, encashing his royal legacy.

Gradually, he managed to portray himself as the savour of the indigenous people, who started calling him 'bubagra (king)', and reducing the IPFT into a spent force in the tribal-dominated areas.

Debbarma's plan worked a charm as his newly floated party reduced the IPFT to zero in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) elections just three months after its formation in April 2022.

The CPI(M), which once had a stronghold in the hills, has also ceded control to Tipra Motha.

In the TTAADC elections, Tipra Motha won 18 seats while the BJP could only manage 10. The TTAADC covers nearly two-thirds of the state and 90 per cent of its population are tribals. The Tipra won 18 seats, the BJP 10 and the IPFT zero.

Exit polls were cautious in giving the BJP-IPFT an outright win in Tripura - the exception was India Today-Axis My India, which gave them 36-45 seats. At least two others pegged them to win the most seats but still fall short of majority.

That is probably why the BJP has attempted a post-polling outreach to the Tipra Motha, which was predicted to win at least nine seats. Adding those to what the BJP and the IPFT is expected to win will give the saffron party the needed clout.