TMC candidate list for 291 seats in Bengal election out - Mamata Banerjee vs Suvendu Akhikari in Bhabanipur

Trinamool Congress has released a list of contesting candidates for 291 seats in the West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been fielded against Bharatiya Janata Party's Suvendu Adhikari from the Bhabanipur seat. Mamata Banerjee is an incumbent MLA from Bhabanipur.

In the 2021 Bengal election, Mamata Banerjee was defeated by Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram by just a few thousand votes. This year, Suvendu Adhikari, MLA from Nandigram, has yet again challenged Mamata Banerjee from Babanipur — in a bid to unseat her.

Chandrima Bhattacharya has been fielded from the Dum Dum Uttar seat, Madan Mitra from Kamarhati seat, Mayor Firhad Hakim from Kolkata Port seat, Kunal Ghosh from Beleghata seat, and Shashi Panja from the Shyampukur seat.

Former Education Minister Parth Chatterjee did not get a ticket from Behala Paschim. Ratna Chatterjee has been given a ticket in his place.

Aroop Biswas, the minister who had quit post the Messi scandal, has been fielded from Tollygunje constituency. Ritabrata Banerjee, current Rajya Sabha MP and former CPM leader, will contest from Uluberia Purba and actor Sayantika Banerjee from Baranagar.

Trinamool has also shared three seats with ally Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM). Anit Thapa's party will contest from Darjeeling, Kurseong, and Kalimpong constituencies.

TMC 291 candidate list for Bengal election: Check here

View full Image View full Image TMC 291 candidate list for Bengal election

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View full Image View full Image TMC 291 candidate list for Bengal election

View full Image View full Image TMC 291 candidate list for Bengal election

View full Image View full Image TMC 291 candidate list for Bengal election

View full Image View full Image TMC 291 candidate list for Bengal election

View full Image View full Image TMC candidate list

Addressing a press conference in Kolkata, Mamata Banerjee said the remaining three seats in the Darjeeling hills will be contested by Anit Thapa-led Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM).

"We will contest 291 of the 294 seats. The remaining three seats will be contested by our ally, Anit Thapa-led BGPM, in the Darjeeling hills," Mamata Banerjee said.

She was flanked by the party's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and state president Subrata Bakshi.

“We will win more than 226 seats in the 2026 assembly polls,” she asserted.

The Chief Minister also sought to reassure party leaders and workers who could not be given tickets to contest the Bengal election. She said that those who did not make it to the TMC candidate list will later be accommodated in the organisation.

"All those who could not be accommodated in the candidate list will be accommodated in the organisation," she said.