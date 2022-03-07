Today-Axis Exit Poll 2022 Result: Yogi predicted to return as CM in UP

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

India Today-Axis Exit Poll 2022 Result on UP: Exit polls by India Today-Axis My India have predicted return of Yogi Adityanath as the chief minister for the second consecutive terms. According to the polls, the BJP is expected to get 288-326 seats. The Samajwadi Party (SP), which was looking set to challenge the incumbent government, is predicted to get 71-101 seat. The SP had got 47 seats in the last assembly polls held in 2017.

In the last elections, the BJP had got 312 of 403 seats with nearly 40% vote share. This was stunning victory for the saffron party which went to polls with declaring the chief ministerial face. The Samajwadi Party suffered major setback as it was reduced from 224 in 2012 to 47 seats in 2017.

If exit poll results hold true, Yogi Adityanath will make history by returning to power as the chief minister for the second consecutive terms.

Apart from India Today-Axis My India, other exit polls too have predicted mega win for the BJP. The BSP is likely to come at distant third and the Congress is likely to be restricted under 10 seats.

