The Exit Polls for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections were announced on Monday 5 December. Himachal Pradesh went into elections to choose the next chief minister and other members of legislative assembly for 68 seats on 12 November. The state recorded around 74.54% voter turnout, per an official Election Commission announcement.
The Exit Polls for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections were announced on Monday 5 December. Himachal Pradesh went into elections to choose the next chief minister and other members of legislative assembly for 68 seats on 12 November. The state recorded around 74.54% voter turnout, per an official Election Commission announcement.
In Himachal Pradesh, the exit polls projected a range of 24-41 seats for the BJP and 24-40 seats for the Congress. The majority mark is 35 in 68-member strong assembly.
In Himachal Pradesh, the exit polls projected a range of 24-41 seats for the BJP and 24-40 seats for the Congress. The majority mark is 35 in 68-member strong assembly.
Subscribe to Continue Reading
The election results will be declared on 8 December.
Himachal Pradesh's outgoing chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday said that though many pollsters have predicted a return of the BJP in the state, the people should wait for the final outcome on December 8.
Today's Chanakya's prediction
Today's Chankaya predicted a hung parliament for Himachal Pradesh. They predicted that both Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress will get a 42% vote share and 33 seats each.
A hung parliament is a term used in legislatures primarily under the Westminster system to describe a situation in which no single political party or pre-existing coalition (also known as an alliance or bloc) has an absolute majority of legislators (commonly known as members or seats) in a parliament or other legislature.
The Chanakya Exit poll 2022 prediction has marked that others will get on 2 seats in the 68 seat assembly.
Other Exit polls prediction
For Himachal Pradesh, Aaj Tak-Axis My India predicted a close contest between the Congress and the BJP. It said the BJP would get 24-34 seats and the Congress 30-40 seats.
News 24-Today's Chanakya also pointed to a cliffhanger in Himachal Pradesh, predicting 33 seats for both the BJP and the Congress with a margin of plus-minus seven seats for both.
While ABP News C-Voter said the BJP was likely to get 33-41 seats and Congress 24-32, India TV predicted that the BJP would bag 35-40 seats, Congress 26-31 and AAP zero.
News X-Jan Ki Baat survey said the BJP was likely to get 32-40 seats in the hill state, Congress 27-34 and AAP zero.
While Republic TV P-MARQ predicted that the BJP would get 34-39, Congress 28-33 and AAP 0-1, the Times Now-ETG said the average seats BJP was likely to get was 38 and the Congress 28.
2017 Himachal Pradesh Assembly Poll results
In 2017, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had crossed the majority mark by winning 44 seats in the 68-member assembly, meanwhile Congress bagged 21 seats.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.