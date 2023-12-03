LIVE UPDATES

Tonk, Rajasthan Assembly Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Counting to begin at 8 am

1 min read . Updated: 03 Dec 2023, 07:39 AM IST

Tonk, Rajasthan Assembly Election Result 2023 LIVE News Updates: The counting of the votes in the Tonk Assembly constituency of Rajasthan will start at 8 am. The Tonk Assembly constituency result is expected to be declared today. Watch this space to know who wins in the Tonk Assembly constituency.