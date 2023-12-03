Tonk, Rajasthan Assembly Election Result 2023 LIVE News Updates: The Tonk Assembly Election Result 2023 will be declared today on December 3. The Election Commission (EC) will start the counting of the votes in the Tonk Assembly constituency to declare the result at 8 am. The two-cornered contest in the Tonk Assembly constituency sees a fierce battle between Sachin Pilot of Congress and Ajit Singh Mehta of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Tonk is likely to be one of the most-watched constituencies in Rajasthan as the counting of the votes begins owing to the differences between Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot. Stay tuned for Tonk, Rajasthan Assembly Election Result 2023 LIVE News Updates.
Tonk, Rajasthan Assembly Election Result 2023 LIVE News Updates:
In the 2018 Rajasthan Assembly Elections, the Tonk Assembly constituency saw a 77.40 per cent voter turnout, with 170,081 authentic votes cast out of 219,613 registered voters.
In Tonk Assembly constituency, Sachin Pilot defeated the Yoonus Khan by a margin of 54,179 votes.
The winning candidate secured 31.90 per cen more votes than the closest candidate.
Tonk, Rajasthan Assembly Election Result 2023 LIVE News Updates:
Good morning, welcome to live coverage of Tonk, Rajasthan Assembly Election result, stay tuned for the latest updates.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!