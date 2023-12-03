comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Dec 01 2023 15:59:55
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 129.95 1.56%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,393.45 0.72%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 269.05 2.97%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 946.35 1.19%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,555.5 -0.22%
Business News/ Elections / Tonk, Rajasthan Assembly Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Counting to begin at 8 am
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Tonk, Rajasthan Assembly Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Counting to begin at 8 am

1 min read . Updated: 03 Dec 2023, 07:39 AM IST
Livemint

Tonk, Rajasthan Assembly Election Result 2023 LIVE News Updates: The counting of the votes in the Tonk Assembly constituency of Rajasthan will start at 8 am. The Tonk Assembly constituency result is expected to be declared today. Watch this space to know who wins in the Tonk Assembly constituency.

Tonk, Rajasthan Assembly Election Result 2023 LIVE News Updates: Congress leader Sachin Pilot is contesting from Tonk seat (Rajasthan PCC X)Premium
Tonk, Rajasthan Assembly Election Result 2023 LIVE News Updates: Congress leader Sachin Pilot is contesting from Tonk seat (Rajasthan PCC X)

Tonk, Rajasthan Assembly Election Result 2023 LIVE News Updates: The Tonk Assembly Election Result 2023 will be declared today on December 3. The Election Commission (EC) will start the counting of the votes in the Tonk Assembly constituency to declare the result at 8 am. The two-cornered contest in the Tonk Assembly constituency sees a fierce battle between Sachin Pilot of Congress and Ajit Singh Mehta of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Tonk is likely to be one of the most-watched constituencies in Rajasthan as the counting of the votes begins owing to the differences between Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot. Stay tuned for Tonk, Rajasthan Assembly Election Result 2023 LIVE News Updates.

03 Dec 2023, 07:37:43 AM IST

Tonk, Rajasthan Assembly Election Result 2023 LIVE News Updates:

In the 2018 Rajasthan Assembly Elections, the Tonk Assembly constituency saw a 77.40  per cent voter turnout, with 170,081 authentic votes cast out of 219,613 registered voters.

In Tonk Assembly constituency, Sachin Pilot defeated the Yoonus Khan by a margin of 54,179 votes.

The winning candidate secured 31.90 per cen more votes than the closest candidate.

03 Dec 2023, 06:44:33 AM IST

Tonk, Rajasthan Assembly Election Result 2023 LIVE News Updates:

Good morning, welcome to live coverage of Tonk, Rajasthan Assembly Election result, stay tuned for the latest updates.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App