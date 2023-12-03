Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Tonk, Rajasthan Assembly Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Counting to begin at 8 am

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 07:39 AM IST
Livemint

Tonk, Rajasthan Assembly Election Result 2023 LIVE News Updates: The counting of the votes in the Tonk Assembly constituency of Rajasthan will start at 8 am. The Tonk Assembly constituency result is expected to be declared today. Watch this space to know who wins in the Tonk Assembly constituency.

Tonk, Rajasthan Assembly Election Result 2023 LIVE News Updates: Congress leader Sachin Pilot is contesting from Tonk seat

Tonk, Rajasthan Assembly Election Result 2023 LIVE News Updates: The Tonk Assembly Election Result 2023 will be declared today on December 3. The Election Commission (EC) will start the counting of the votes in the Tonk Assembly constituency to declare the result at 8 am. The two-cornered contest in the Tonk Assembly constituency sees a fierce battle between Sachin Pilot of Congress and Ajit Singh Mehta of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Tonk is likely to be one of the most-watched constituencies in Rajasthan as the counting of the votes begins owing to the differences between Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot. Stay tuned for Tonk, Rajasthan Assembly Election Result 2023 LIVE News Updates.

03 Dec 2023, 07:37 AM IST Tonk, Rajasthan Assembly Election Result 2023 LIVE News Updates:

In the 2018 Rajasthan Assembly Elections, the Tonk Assembly constituency saw a 77.40  per cent voter turnout, with 170,081 authentic votes cast out of 219,613 registered voters.

In Tonk Assembly constituency, Sachin Pilot defeated the Yoonus Khan by a margin of 54,179 votes.

The winning candidate secured 31.90 per cen more votes than the closest candidate.

03 Dec 2023, 06:44 AM IST Tonk, Rajasthan Assembly Election Result 2023 LIVE News Updates:

Good morning, welcome to live coverage of Tonk, Rajasthan Assembly Election result, stay tuned for the latest updates.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.