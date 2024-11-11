’Too late to interfere’: Prashant Kishor-led Jan Suraaj Party’s plea to postpone Bihar by-elections junked by SC

Elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Kerala were advanced by the Election Commission due to religious events, unlike Bihar's upcoming by-elections on November 13. The Supreme Court dismissed a delay plea from the Jan Suraaj Party, stating it's too late for changes.

Published11 Nov 2024, 08:46 PM IST
'Too late to interfere': Prashant Kishor-led Jan Suraaj Party's plea to postpone Bihar by-elections junked by SC
’Too late to interfere’: Prashant Kishor-led Jan Suraaj Party’s plea to postpone Bihar by-elections junked by SC

Bihar by-elections remain scheduled for November 13 after the Supreme Court dismissed a plea calling for a delay. The petition had been filed by the newly formed Jan Suraaj Party led by strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor. A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan said it was too late to interfere in the scheduled by-polls.

“Other political parties do not have a problem. Only you have a problem. You are a new political party, you need to know these zig-zags,” the Bench said.

The state is slated to hold by-polls this week for the Tarari, Ramgarh, Belaganj and Imamganj assembly seats. Elections were necessitated after their MLAs got elected to the Lok Sabha.

Also Read | 'UP, Bihar ke gunde Bengal mein aake…,' says BJP leader Dilip Ghosh

The party submitted that elections dates in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Kerala were advanced by the Election Commission on the basis of religious events whereas the Bihar polls did not see a similar treatment despite the Chhath Puja festival.

First Published:11 Nov 2024, 08:46 PM IST
Business NewsElections'Too late to interfere': Prashant Kishor-led Jan Suraaj Party's plea to postpone Bihar by-elections junked by SC

