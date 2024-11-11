Bihar by-elections remain scheduled for November 13 after the Supreme Court dismissed a plea calling for a delay. The petition had been filed by the newly formed Jan Suraaj Party led by strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor. A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan said it was too late to interfere in the scheduled by-polls.
“Other political parties do not have a problem. Only you have a problem. You are a new political party, you need to know these zig-zags," the Bench said.
The state is slated to hold by-polls this week for the Tarari, Ramgarh, Belaganj and Imamganj assembly seats. Elections were necessitated after their MLAs got elected to the Lok Sabha.
The party submitted that elections dates in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Kerala were advanced by the Election Commission on the basis of religious events whereas the Bihar polls did not see a similar treatment despite the Chhath Puja festival.