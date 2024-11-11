Elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Kerala were advanced by the Election Commission due to religious events, unlike Bihar's upcoming by-elections on November 13. The Supreme Court dismissed a delay plea from the Jan Suraaj Party, stating it's too late for changes.

Bihar by-elections remain scheduled for November 13 after the Supreme Court dismissed a plea calling for a delay. The petition had been filed by the newly formed Jan Suraaj Party led by strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor. A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan said it was too late to interfere in the scheduled by-polls.

“Other political parties do not have a problem. Only you have a problem. You are a new political party, you need to know these zig-zags," the Bench said.

The state is slated to hold by-polls this week for the Tarari, Ramgarh, Belaganj and Imamganj assembly seats. Elections were necessitated after their MLAs got elected to the Lok Sabha.