Top 10 richest municipal bodies in India: BMC leads the list with ₹74,000-Crore budget

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ally Shiv Sena were ahead in the high-stakes Mumbai municipal corporation elections, as per trends in 210 of 227 wards, after counting of votes began on Friday morning.

There was no official confirmation from the State Election Commission, but TV channels said the BJP was leading in 92 wards in Mumbai, while Shiv Sena, led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, was ahead in 26 wards.

Going by the trends, the Mahayuti alliance is poised to cross the majority mark of 114 needed to wrest power in the BMC – the richest municipal corporation in the country.

The counting of votes began at 10 AM. The Thackeray cousins, who reunited after two decades ahead of Thursday's poll, were behind the ruling alliance in Mumbai, with the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena-UBT ahead in 60 wards and Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) ahead in 9 seats.

The elections would pave the way for a Mayor of Mumbai and an elected House after being ruled by an administrator since 2022. How rich is the BMC? On 4 February 2025, the BMC presented its budget of ₹74,427 crore for the fiscal year 2025-26. This was its largest-ever budget, up about 14% from the previous year’s estimates.

This is also the highest budget by any local body in the country. The BMC budget exceeds the combined annual budgets of five other local bodies in the top 10 richest municipalities of India.

The total budget of Ranchi Municipality is less than 1% of the BMC's total budget.

More than many states The BMC’s ₹74,427-crore budget is larger than the entire budgets of Goa, Sikkim and Tripura, where state governments are responsible for services such as health, education, police, infrastructure and welfare.

In Goa, the overall budget for 2025-26 was ₹28,162 crore, while it was ₹39,842 crore for Arunachal Pradesh and ₹58,514 crore for Himachal Pradesh, ₹16,196 crore total expenditures forecast (state budget 2025-26) for Sikkim and ₹31,412 crore state expenditure estimate (2025-26) for Tripura.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) proposed a ₹16,530 crore budget for 2026-27, focusing on sanitation, health, and infrastructure with no new taxes. Bengaluru's civic body, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), passed a budget of approximately ₹19,930 crore for the fiscal year 2025-26.

Here are the top 10 richest civic bodies of the country, based on the budgets passed by the elected Houses:

1-BMC Mumbai is India’s richest civic body with an annual budget of over ₹74,427 crore for 2025-26.



2-Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Bengaluru – had a budget of around ₹19,930 crore in 2025-26.

3-Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is one of the country’s largest municipal bodies with a budget in the ₹16,530 crore range for 2026-27.



4-Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC)'s budget was ₹15,502 for 2025-26



5- The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) approved a ₹11,460 crore budget proposal for the 2026-27 fiscal year.

6- The Pune municipal commissioner Rajendra Bhosale on Tuesday presented the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC’s) annual budget for the financial year 2025-26, with an outlay of ₹12,618 crore.

7-The Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) budget for 2025-26 saw its revised total surpass ₹10,000 crore.

8- Chennai Mayor R Priya presented the Budget of Greater Chennai Corporation for the year 2025-26 on 19 March 2025. The civic body accounts for total receipts of ₹8,267.17 crore and total expenditure of ₹8,404.7 crore.

9-Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) budget for 2024-25 (FY25) was around ₹5,166.5 crore



10 – In March last year, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) approved a budget of ₹4,762 crore for the 2025-26 financial year.