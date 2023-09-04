Tripura bypolls in Dhanpur, Boxanagar seats tomorrow; BJP and CPI(M) in direct contest1 min read 04 Sep 2023, 10:40 AM IST
Bypolls in Tripura's Dhanpur and Boxanagar Assembly seats tomorrow. BJP and CPI(M) candidates in direct competition.
In Tripura, the Dhanpur and Boxanagar Assembly seats in the Sepahijala district will go to bypolls tomorrow, Monday, September 5. The campaigning for both constituencies ended on Sunday. BJP organized mega rallies, road shows, motorbike rallies, and door-to-door campaigns in the district.