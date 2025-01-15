Delhi Elections 2025: Trouble seems to be brewing for BJP's Parvesh Verma after Delhi Police filed a case against the candidate on Wednesday over shoe distribution to voters. The Returning Officer of New Delhi Assembly Constituency addressed this concerning issue to Station House Officer (SHO) Mandir Marg Police Station on January 15.

The issue related to distribution of shoes to voters by the BJP candidate at Valmiki Temple surfaced comes days before Vidhan Sabha elections are scheduled to take place. The Returning Officer requested the SHO to file an FIR and to initiate immediate investigation in the case. This comes after a complaint was raised against BJP candidate Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma.