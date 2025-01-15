Hello User
Elections
Trouble for BJP's Parvesh Verma as Delhi Police files case over shoe distribution to voters

Delhi Elections 2025: BJP's Parvesh Verma faces legal trouble after Delhi Police filed a case against him for distributing shoes to voters ahead of the 2025 elections. The Returning Officer requested an FIR after complaints about the distribution at Valmiki Temple surfaced.

Delhi Elections 2025: Trouble seems to be brewing for BJP's Parvesh Verma after Delhi Police filed a case against the candidate on Wednesday over shoe distribution to voters. The Returning Officer of New Delhi Assembly Constituency addressed this concerning issue to Station House Officer (SHO) Mandir Marg Police Station on January 15.

The issue related to distribution of shoes to voters by the BJP candidate at Valmiki Temple surfaced comes days before Vidhan Sabha elections are scheduled to take place. The Returning Officer requested the SHO to file an FIR and to initiate immediate investigation in the case. This comes after a complaint was raised against BJP candidate Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma.

The complaint states, “Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, prospective BJP candidate is distributing shoes to electors of New Delhi Assembly Constituency in the religious campus of Valmiki Temple near Mandir Marg, Police Station."

