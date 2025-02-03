Delhi Election 2025: In a viral stand-up routine, comedian Harsh Gujral humorously critiques the Aam Aadmi Party's popular welfare schemes, including free electricity and bus travel, revealing their ‘unintended’ consequences on everyday life in Delhi.

Delhi Election 2025: Stand-up comedian Harsh Gujral's comments on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its policies in the national capital are being shared extensively on social media, leaving netizens, mostly party supporters, in splits. The remarks went viral on social media channels two days before the Delhi Election on February 5.

Gujral is seen in the video asking someone in the audience about the party he supports. The person response with 'Aam Aadmi Party.' It is after this response that Gujral starts talking about how AAP schemes have made his life difficult back home.

"Tumhare chakkar mein bahut dikkat hai. Jab se 200 unit free kie hai, mera baap metre ke saamne hi baitha rehta hai.. Jahan 200 unit ho gaye, metre band (I have been facing many problems because of you (AAP). Ever since you announced 200 free electricity units, my father is always staring at the metre," Gujral says.

The AAP government in Delhi has been providing free electricity up to 200 units, a policy that has perhaps fetched electoral benefits for the party in last ten years of power.

AAP Free Electricity Scheme A 50 per cent subsidy is also given monthly for those consuming between 201-400 units. Households consuming more than the permissible free electricity pay the applicable tariff rates.

There are 58.86 lakh domestic electricity consumers in Delhi currently. The free electricity bill scheme has benefited nearly 40.2 lakh households in 2022-23. Of these, 22 lakh families get zero bills.

"Garmiyon mein AC band, sardiyon mein heater band, ajeeb si zindagi hogayi hai (He switches off ac in summers and room heaters in winters, we are living a strange life,) Gujral said

The AAP government kept a provision of ₹3,250 crore for the 2024-25 financial year (FY) for the scheme. In the revised budget estimates for 2024-25, the government allocated an additional ₹350 crore for the scheme.

Overall, the Delhi government has spent ₹24,944.65 crore in the last 10 years on power subsidy policy.

Voting will be held in Delhi on February 5. The results will be announced on February 8.

Gujral also mentions the free bus travel scheme provided by AAP for women passengers. “Teen gadiyan hai mere ghar mein, meri maan bason mein ghum rahi hai, kyonki tumhare sahab ne bus travel free karke rakha hai. (We have three cars but my mother prefers to travel in buses. Because your sahab (boss) provides free bus travel for women," he said adding “meri maan ne yahan tak taana mara, teri jagah ladki paida hotim kamse kam ek ticket free ho. (My mother even taunted me saying she would better have a daughter to get on more free ticket."

Apart from the already existing schemes, the AAP has promised to provide ₹2,100 a month to each woman, if it returns to power in the upcoming elections. The party has also promised ₹18,000 for Hindu and Sikh priests, if it wins elections again.

“Ek rishtedar ne ₹1,100 bheje shagun ke liye, meri maa ne wapas kia, kaha tumse acha Kejriwal hai, ₹2100 deta hai ( She returned ₹11,00 gift from a relative saying that Kejriwal gives ₹2,100)" Gujral says.