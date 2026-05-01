TVK candidate's election office set ablaze in Srirangam seat of Tamil Nadu, complaint filed

An election office belonging to Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) candidate Ramesh was allegedly set on fire by unidentified persons earlier today. Ramesh's election office was in in Kamanayakkanpalayam village of Pettavaythalai area under Andhanallur Union, Srirangam Assembly constituency.

The incident happened today, May 1, and according to the police, the damage was minimal.

A formal complaint has been lodged at the local police station by the party’s union secretary, seeking immediate action against those responsible. The police have been urged to identify and arrest the culprits at the earliest.

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Fire had engulfed the thatched roof providing shade at the entrance of the building that served as the party's election office for the Srirangam constituency.

A CCTV footage purportedly of the incident has emerged on the social media. The footage shows two unidentified men fleeing on motorbike. Police said the video footage is yet to be verified.

Based on a complaint lodged by TVK, the Pettaivaithalai Police have registered a case and initiated a search for the perpetrators.

The development comes just a few days before the counting of votes polled in Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2026.

Meanwhile, party chief Vijay, during a meeting held in Chennai recently, instructed candidates to be present at the counting centres early in the morning before the counting starts and “not move an inch”.

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TVK candidate N Marie Wilson said, “Vijay asked us (TVK candidates) to be present at the counting centres by 6 am, advising us to stay at the front and closely monitor the proceedings, without moving an inch.”

The direction may have come amid the fears of vote tampering that are surfacing in West Bengal and the expectation of securing a couple of seats in this election. Several exit polls have predicted a stunning poll debut for Vijay, beating AIADMK. And some projected just over 10 seats for the TVK, stunning nevertheless.

Today's Chanakya predicted that the DMK would return to power in Tamil Nadu and placed actor-turned-politician Vijay's TVK at the second spot.

But like any other politician speaking for their parties, TVK leader KA Sengottaiyan rejected the findings of various exit polls for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, asserting that the survey outcomes are inconsistent and fail to capture a massive groundswell of support for his party.

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"He (Vijay) will win in 200 seats and he will rule Tamil Nadu. This has already been decided by the people," Sengottaiyan said.

(With inputs from agencies)