As nearly all exit poll results predict a Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) majority in Maharashtra, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) retorted with the Haryana example. For context, all major exit polls had predicted a Congress wave in Haryana, but the results showed a clear BJP victory, highlighting that even the most accurate exit polls can sometimes be wrong. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After the exit poll results, Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Anand Dubey said that while the party does not wish to cast doubt on the agencies predicting the results, the country has also seen how exit polls forecasting a decisive majority for Congress were wrong.

“Some exit polls are favouring Maha Vikas Aghadi and others are giving an edge to the Mahayuti. We don't want to raise question on exit polls, but we have also seen exit polls predicting decisive majority for Congress in Haryana, but BJP came to power there. You must have seen that exit polls predicted victory for the Congress in MP and Chhattisgarh, but BJP came to power there as well. You also saw exit polls projecting 300+ and 400+ seats, but the BJP stopped at 240. So, how much the exit polls are to be trusted, I leave it to the people's wisdom. But, one thing is decided in Maharashtra that Maha Vikas Aghadi is coming to power," Anand Dubey said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking on Maharashtra exit poll results, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve said, “We saw some exit polls but the way we are connected with the ground and we have been to see several places. MVA is getting a clear majority. Whatever the survey is, people have decided to remove Mahayuti."

NCP-SCP leader Clyde Crasto also gave the Haryana example and said, “These are exit polls, we saw what happened in Haryana. Exit polls show something else and the final result is something else...the truth is ground reality is different. We are people from the grassroots, we understand what is happening here. As of now what we have seen, it is an even fight...we have an edge. People have voted, let's wait for the 23 November."