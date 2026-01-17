Uddhav Thackeray's first reaction after BMC election result: 'Battle hasn't ended'

Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said his party could have its own mayor in Mumbai “if God is willing”. His remarks came a day after the BJP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena alliance emerged victorious in the civic elections in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.

He mentioned that the fight was far from over and had, in fact, only just begun, according to PTI.

Speaking to Sena (UBT) workers following the defeat, Thackeray accused the BJP of seeking to mortgage Mumbai and alleged that the alliance won the elections through betrayal. He asserted that the Marathi manoos would never forgive what he termed as a grave wrongdoing.

Uddhav Thackeray reiterated that it remains his aspiration to see a Shiv Sena (UBT) mayor in Mumbai, expressing confidence that this goal would be achieved if God so wills.

He mentioned the BJP believes it has wiped out Shiv Sena (UBT), but asserted that this is far from true. Thackeray added that despite using every possible tactic, the BJP failed to purchase the party’s loyalty.

"The BJP couldn't finish off Shiv Sena on the ground," he said, seemingly referring to 65 seats won by Sena (UBT) in the BMC elections. "They (BJP) have registered victory by betrayal for mortgaging Mumbai. Marathi manoos will never forgive this sin. The battle has not ended, but it has just begun," Thackeray added.

BMC election result In the 227-member BMC, the BJP emerged as the single largest party with 89 seats, while its ally Shiv Sena secured 29. Shiv Sena (UBT) won 65 seats and the MNS managed to clinch six. The Congress, contesting in alliance with the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), secured 24 seats. The AIMIM won eight seats, the NCP three, the Samajwadi Party two, and the NCP (SP) managed to win just one seat.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has shifted his party’s newly elected corporators to a hotel as a safeguard against poaching or any last-minute defections that could alter the numbers and affect control of the civic body, as per HT. Party leaders said the step was taken as a precaution to prevent horse-trading, especially at a time when the margins are narrow and the mayoral race is approaching.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the BJP–Shiv Sena-led triumph in the Maharashtra civic elections, crediting the success to the government’s “pro-people good governance” approach. Thanking voters for their support, the Prime Minister said the NDA’s “vision for development has struck a chord” with the people of the state.