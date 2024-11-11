Decoding ‘Special 65’ campaign: An RSS strategy to unite Hindu voters ahead of Maharashtra Assembly elections

With elections looming in Maharashtra, the BJP, aided by the RSS, launches 'Sajag Raho' to galvanise support. The political landscape is marked by a rivalry between the ruling Mahayuti coalition and the Maha Vikas Aghadi opposition, with voting on November 20.

Written By Gulam Jeelani
Updated11 Nov 2024, 10:56 AM IST
As the Maharastra Assembly election dates near, all political parties are leaving no stone unturned to ensure victory in one of the most keenly watched elections in the country.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological mentor of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has, through special 65 friendly organisations, launched a campaign called 'Sajag Raho' in poll-bound Maharashtra. The ‘Sajag Raho - be vigilant, be awake’ campaign is intended to bolster BJP's push in the assembly polls, according to reports.

The battle for Maharashtra is largely bipolar between the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). 

The BJP is in alliance with Ajit Pawar-led NCP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena under the ruling Mahayuti banner. The Shiv Sena (UBT), the NCP (Sharad Pawar), and the Congress are part of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance.

If Hindus are divided

The “Sajag Raho” initiative aligns with recent messages from BJP leaders, including remarks made by the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, where he raised the slogan “Batenge toh katenge,” which loosely translates to “if Hindus are divided, they will perish." 

BJP ally Ajit Pawar opposed the war cry, saying it won't resonate in Maharashtra and emphasised development instead.

At a recent poll rally in Maharashtra's Dhule, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked the Congress, saying that the party's sole agenda was to make one caste fight against another. 

“They do not want SCs, STs and OBCs to progress and get their due recognition. Remember, ‘Ek hai toh safe hai’ (We are safe if we are united),” the Prime Minister asserted.

The BJP is amplifying this campaign based on the PM's slogans with front-page newspaper advertisements.

The PM’s slogan, however, drew criticism from Congress and other opposition parties in Maharashtra. They accused the BJP of pitting communities against each other and fostering a sense of “us vs them”. Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge questioned the need for using such a slogan, asking who in the country feels threatened to warrant this message. Kharge alleged that the real threat to the nation comes from the BJP and the RSS.

Maharashtra votes in single phase on November 20. Votes will be counted on November 23.

Special 65 

Times of India reported, quoting an anonymous leader, that the campaign is not aimed at anyone but at eliminating caste divisions among Hindus. RSS 'swayamsevaks' and 65-plus organisations are organising hundreds of meetings to convey the message, the TOI report said.

Among the 65 Special Groups involved in the campaign are Chanakya Prathisthan, Matang Sahitya Parishad and Ranragini Sevabhavi Sanstha. All the four Sangh 'prants' or regional divisions across Maharashtra—Konkan, Devgiri, Western Maharashtra and Vidarbha, where RSS has headquarters)— are involved in the campaign, organising meetings at the shakha level, according to the TOI report.

Key Takeaways
  • The RSS’s campaign aims to unify Hindu voters by addressing caste divisions.
  • Opposition parties criticize the campaign as a tactic to create division among communities.
  • The political landscape is polarized, with significant implications for Maharashtra’s electoral outcome.

First Published:11 Nov 2024, 10:56 AM IST
Business NewsElectionsDecoding ‘Special 65’ campaign: An RSS strategy to unite Hindu voters ahead of Maharashtra Assembly elections

      Popular in Elections

