UP Assembly Elections 2022: EC bans exit polls. Check dates, other details

UP Assembly Elections: Those violating the EC order could be jailed for at least two years and fine or both

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Ahead of the Assembly Elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Election Commission of India has banned all exit polls pertaining to the coming Assembly elections from February 10 to March 7. Those violating the order could be jailed for at least two years and fine or both, the EC said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ahead of the Assembly Elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Election Commission of India has banned all exit polls pertaining to the coming Assembly elections from February 10 to March 7. Those violating the order could be jailed for at least two years and fine or both, the EC said.

In a statement issued today, UP's Chief Electoral Officer Ajay Kumar Shukla said that conducting the exit polls, its publication in print or electronic media or its publicity has been banned from 7.00 am on February 10 to 6.30 pm on March 7. {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

In a statement issued today, UP's Chief Electoral Officer Ajay Kumar Shukla said that conducting the exit polls, its publication in print or electronic media or its publicity has been banned from 7.00 am on February 10 to 6.30 pm on March 7. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

Elections in Goa, Punjab, Manipur, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases from 10 February till 10 March 2022 when the counting of votes will take place. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Uttar Pradesh will go to poll in 7 phases (February 10, February 14th, February 20th, Feb 23, Feb 27, March 3 and March 7) from 10th Feb to 7th March.

The Election Commission (EC) on January 22 had extended the ban on physical rallies and roadshows until January 31. This was the second time the commission extended the ban after first one announced on January 15.

The commission has, however, given relaxation for physical public meetings of political parties or contesting candidates for Phase 1 allowed from January 28 and for Phase 2 from February 1. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

With PTI inputs