UP Election Results 2024: The vote counting for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 began at 8 am on Tuesday. As per the early trends, INDIA bloc is giving neck-to-neck competition to BJP-led NDA alliance in the state.

Uttar Pradesh is among key states in focus as the state hosts some key contests involving Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Samajwadi Party (SP) Akhilesh Yadav, his wife Dimple Yadav and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is contesting from Rae Bareli for the first time.

The UP Election Results 2024 will hold significance for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as the state send the maximum members (80) to the Lok Sabha. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set the target of winning over 400 seats for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Meanwhile, the INDIA bloc eyes to regain its power in the state. Out of UP’s 80 Lok Sabha constituencies, Lucknow, Varanasi, Raebareli, Amethi, Kannauj, etc will be the key focus of the UP Election Results 2024 . Key Lok Sabha candidates from UP are Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Smriti Irani, and opposition leaders Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav.

BJP and allies contesting Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh

The ruling Bharatiya Janata party is contesting general elections with allies Apna Dal (Sonelal), NISHAD party, Rashtriya Lok Dal and the Om Prakash Rajbhar-led SBSP (Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party)

INDIA bloc partners in UP

The opposition INDIA bloc partners, the Samajwadi Party and the Congress have joined hands for the general elections in the state. The grand old party is looking to firm its grip on the state.

Lok Sabha Elections vote counting in UP: PM Modi, Rajnath Singh, Akhilesh Yadav, Rahul Gandhi among key candidates

The key candidates who contested the Lok Sabha elections in 2024 in the state are Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Akhilesh Yadav, Rahul Gandhi, etc. The BJP’s election campaign was joined by PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP chief JP Nadda in UP.

PM Modi vs Ajay Rai in Varanasi

The BJP's strongest candidate, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is seeking a third consecutive term from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat. The opposition INDIA bloc fielded UP Congress chief Ajay Rai against PM Modi.

Smriti Irani vs Kishori Lal Sharma in Amethi

Once known as a Congress bastion, UP’s Amethi is witnessing the battle between sitting MP Smriti Irani and Congress leader Kishori Lal Sharma. In 2019, Smriti Irani wrested the seat from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi vs Dinesh Pratap Singh in Rae Bareli

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will contest the Lok Sabha elections from Rae Bareli against BJP leader Dinesh Pratap Singh. The seat was known to have a stronghold of the Gandhi family and was earlier held by Rahul Gandhi’s mother Sonia Gandhi and grandmother Indira Gandhi.

Akhilesh Yadav vs Subrat Pathak in Kannauj

SP supremo Akhilesh Yadav contested the Lok Sabha elections 2024 from Kannauj against BJP’s incumbent MP Subrat Pathak. The seat is considered to have a significant influence of the Samajwadi Party.

Arun Govil vs Devvrat Tyagi vs Atul Pradhan in Meerut

The BJP fielded Ramayana star Arun Govil in UP’s Meerut Lok Sabha constituency. He contested the elections against Devvrat Tyagi of the Bahujan Samaj Party and Atul Pradhan of the Samajwadi Party.

Rajnath Singh vs Akhand Pratap Singh vs Mohammad Sarwar Malik in Lucknow

In UP’s Lucknow, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh contested the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 against nine candidates from other parties. The general elections voting today will decide the fate of the BJP heavyweight. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has fielded Mohammad Sarwar Malik from Lucknow.

