UP Election Results 2024: Will INDIA regain power in Uttar Pradesh? All eyes on PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav
UP Election Results 2024: The counting of votes in Uttar Pradesh began at 8 am on Tuesday. All eyes are on key contenders, including PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Smriti Irani, Yogi Adityanath, Akhilesh Yadav and his wife Dimple Yadav.
UP Election Results 2024: The vote counting for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 began at 8 am on Tuesday. As per the early trends, INDIA bloc is giving neck-to-neck competition to BJP-led NDA alliance in the state.