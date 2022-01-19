Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav's daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav is all set to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at 10 am today. Haryana BJP in-charge Arun Yadav has informed about the same via a tweet.

मुलायम सिंह के छोटे पुत्र प्रतीक यादव की पत्नी अपर्णा यादव कल (बुधवार) सुबह 10 बजे, योगी जी की मौजूदगी में भाजपा Join करने जा रही हैं।। — Arun Yadav (@beingarun28) January 18, 2022

Aparna Yadav is the wife of Prateek Yadav, son of Mulayam Singh's second wife Sadhana Gupta. Aparna and Prateek got married in 2011 and have a daughter. In 2017, Aparna contested from Lucknow Cantt assembly seat and lost to BJP's Rita Bahuguna Joshi.

According to an ANI report, Aparna Yadav has sought a ticket from the Lucknow Cantt assembly seat.

There are many contenders for Lucknow Cantt seat in the BJP. Apart from Deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma, Rita Bahuguna Joshi is also seeking a ticket for her son from the seat.

Elections to the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10.

The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

