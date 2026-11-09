UP Elections 2027: What is Yogi Adityanath’s 80-20 formula? CM makes big claim; what does poll survey reveal

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath yet again emphasised the 80-20 formula while exuding confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will retain power in the state for a third consecutive term.

After the BJP won eight of 11 Rajya Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh in October, Adityanath said, “The Rajya Sabha Election results have revealed what the assembly election results may look like. The fight has come back to 80-20...”

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Recently, in an interview with Aajtak, Adityanath reiterated his "80-20" slogan amid claims that the BJP would win more than 350 seats in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2027. There are 403 seats in the state assembly.

What is Yogi Adityanath's 80-20 formula? Speaking at Panchayat AajTak Ayodhya, Yogi Adityanath said the BJP and its alliance partners would secure 80 per cent of the votes and assembly seats, while the remaining 20 per cent would go to the Opposition.

Asked to predict the BJP-led alliance's performance in the upcoming polls, Adityanath maintained that the coalition would secure at least 80 per cent of the votes (322 of 403 assembly seats).

When specifically asked whether the BJP would cross the 350-seat mark, he maintained that the ruling alliance would win at least 80 per cent of the Assembly seats. However, he refrained from giving a specific seat tally.

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Even before the UP elections in 2022, Adityanath had made a similar claim, calling it's a "80 vs 20" contest. He had then said, "80 percent of voters move ahead with a positive energy," while 20 percent will side with the Opposition.

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BJP vs SP: Who'll win UP Elections 2027 In the News18 UP Mega Survey, 66.6 percent of respondents said the BJP-NDA was likely to return to power, compared with 26.5 percent who expected the SP-Congress alliance to form the next government.

As many as 65.2 percent said the BJP should receive a third term in Uttar Pradesh. The BJP-led NDA emerged ahead of the Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance across all seven Uttar Pradesh regions in respondents’ recollection of the 2024 Lok Sabha election, the survey revealed.

The survey covered 30,925 respondents across all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh. Fieldwork was conducted between September 17 and October 2, 2026.

Meanwhile, the "Janta Ki Awaz" opinion poll (shared by Vaibhav Purohit in October 2026) for the upcoming 2027 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections projects a close race with a slight edge for the Samajwadi Party-led alliance.

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It predicted 183-192 seats for the NDA and 195-204 seats for the SP and its partners.

About the Author Akriti Anand Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More ✕ Akriti Anand



In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.



Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.



One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.



When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.



Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.



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Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.Connect with Akriti hereLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199 Twitter/X: https://x.com/AkritiAnand7 Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in