UP Elections Results 2024: ‘UP ke ladke’ trends on X as Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav shine
UP elections results 2024: BJP faces setbacks in Uttar Pradesh as SP and Congress lead in 40 seats. Key contests in Faizabad and Amethi show BJP candidates trailing behind.
As the vote counting continues, Uttar Pradesh presents a surprise for the 2024 elections. The INDIA coalition, comprising the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Indian National Congress, leads in 45 out of 80 seats. This comes as a shock to the BJP, whichsecured 62 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections.