As the vote counting continues, Uttar Pradesh presents a surprise for the 2024 elections. The INDIA coalition, comprising the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Indian National Congress, leads in 45 out of 80 seats. This comes as a shock to the BJP, whichsecured 62 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections.

One of the important seats where the BJP is trailing in Uttar Pradesh is Faizabad. The temple city of Ayodhya, which falls under the Faizabad seat, is seeing Samajwadi Party candidate Awadhesh Prasad leading with 208,379 votes while BJP's Lallu Singh is trailing with 203751 votes. Another shocker for the BJP is Amethi, where Union Minister Smriti Irani is trailing by 62,358 votes while Congress candidate Kishori Lal leads. During the early hours of counting, there was also a time when PM Narendra Modi was trailing while Congress' Ajay Rai was leading. However, currently, as per the EC website, Modi is leading with 401150 votes while Rai has got about 295690 votes.

Rahul Gandhi, who is running from Rae Bareli Lok Sabha constituency, is leading with 401335 votes. Looking at these shocking and surprising numbers, ‘UP ke ladke’ Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav are trending on X (formerly Twitter).

Earlier, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi also said that her party is very hopeful that the Lok Sabha election results will be totally opposite to what has been shown in the exit polls, while Amit Shah had said that Rahul Gandhi will not cross 40 seats and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh will not get even four seats on June 4.

Here are some memes and reactions on X

One user said, “UP ke ladke kamaal karne waale hain."

Another user said, “So this loksabha election 2024 is not being played on a dead flat pitch as it was expected, there is early swing in the morning but will there be "BIG SPIN" in late afternoon or will the pitch ease down for Modi 3.0, UP ke LADKE"

“UP ke ladke seems to be keeping double engine on their toes."

“UP ke do ladke did it"

“Victory in UP is SP’s alone. Media is just flattering Rahul Gandhi by saying “UP Ke Ladke". Akhilesh deserves the credit, RaGa doesn’t even exist."

