UP MLC Elections 2026 Results Varanasi: 'BJP's defeat in Varanasi; dirty trick' — What SP chief Akhilesh Yadav claimed

Even as the Samajwadi Party (SP) won five of the 11 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council seats that went to polls, party chief Akhilesh Yadav, before the results were finalised on Thursday, alleged that the BJP was attempting to delay the declaration of his party's victory in the Varanasi Graduates' constituency.

Yadav accused the Varanasi administration of coming under pressure from Delhi and Lucknow, alleging that the result showing his party's candidate winning was ready but the victory certificate was being withheld. Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Lok Sabha constituency since 2014, became the focus of the controversy as counting continued late into Wednesday evening.

In a series of posts on X, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister alleged that the counting process was being slowed or halted to prevent the BJP's defeat in Varanasi from becoming national news. He urged the Election Commission to demonstrate its impartiality and warned that officials allegedly involved in manipulating the results could face legal action.

"Voting being stopped or slowed down in Varanasi is part of a conspiracy, and everyone understands it. But the BJP will not succeed," Yadav wrote in a post at 9.35 pm on Wednesday. He claimed that the result confirming the SP candidate's victory was ready, but the certificate had not been issued.

What Akhilesh Yadav said about 'Delhi-Lucknow' pressure Yadav subsequently alleged that the Varanasi administration was caught between competing pressures from Delhi and Lucknow, referring to the BJP's central leadership and the Uttar Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

"The Varanasi administration is caught between the two millstones of the fight between Delhi and Lucknow," he alleged in another post, urging officials to stand by democratic principles and warning that even a minor lapse could prove costly.

At 9.56 pm, Yadav said a recount would not help the administration, while claiming that SP workers and supporters were keeping watch. He said party workers and leaders, young people and supporters of democracy were travelling from nearby cities to the counting centre with food and water.

The SP chief appealed to party workers, whom he described as "PDA sentinels", to remain vigilant. He reiterated his demand that the result be formally certified, saying: "There is no rest until victory is certified."

PDA refers to the SP's political coalition formula of Pichhde, Dalit, Alpsankhyak — backward classes, Dalits and minorities.

BJP won six seats, SP five The results of the 11 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council seats were officially declared by Thursday afternoon, with the BJP winning six seats and the SP securing five, including two in Varanasi and Lucknow's Graduates' constituencies.

SP candidate Ashutosh Sinha was declared elected from the Varanasi Graduates' constituency with 55,046 votes, according to a statement by poll officials. A senior district official told PTI that SP candidate Kanti Singh won the Lucknow Graduates' constituency and had been issued the certificate of election.

The results of the two constituencies were pending on Wednesday evening, when Yadav made his allegations. According to the results declared by the end of Wednesday, the BJP had won six seats, while the SP had secured three, with counting still underway in the Lucknow and Varanasi Graduates' constituencies.

Among the results declared by Wednesday, SP candidate Mansingh Yadav won the Allahabad-Jhansi Graduates' constituency with 60,358 votes, while the party's Lal Bihari Yadav secured the Varanasi Teachers' constituency with 11,612 votes. The BJP won the Agra Graduates', Meerut Graduates', Bareilly-Moradabad Teachers', Lucknow Teachers', Meerut Teachers' and Gorakhpur-Faizabad Teachers' constituencies.

What Akhilesh Yadav said after the results After the results were finalised, Yadav described the BJP's performance as a "double defeat" and claimed that the outcome had laid the groundwork for the SP's victory in the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

In a post on X, he claimed that the BJP had lost the Varanasi Graduates' constituency both during the initial counting and the subsequent recount, calling it a "double defeat of the double engine government".

BJP candidate Kedar Nath Singh conceded defeat in a social media post, thanking voters for their support and saying he accepted the mandate with humility and in accordance with democratic norms.

"Although we could not achieve the expected success in this election, your affection, cooperation and trust will always remain invaluable to me," he wrote in Hindi.

Polling for the 11 MLC seats was held on October 23, and counting began on Tuesday. The elections were seen as a prestige contest between the BJP and the SP ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.