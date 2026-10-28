UP MLC elections results 2026: Full list of winners — SP, BJP and other candidates and seat-wise details

Who won the Uttar Pradesh Member of Legislative Council (MLC) elections? According to reports, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won five of the 11 seats, while the Samajwadi Party (SP) won two seats as of 10:30 am on Wednesday, October 28. The BJP lost in Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The results are being announced for the Member of Legislative Council (MLC) elections held in 28 constituencies across four states, including 11 in Uttar Pradesh. Voting for these seats concluded peacefully on October 23 under multi-tier security arrangements, whereas vote counting took place on October 27.

Which seats in UP went to MLC polls? In Uttar Pradesh, polling was held for 11 high-stakes seats — five graduate divisions (Lucknow, Varanasi, Agra, Meerut, Allahabad-Jhansi) and six teacher divisions (Lucknow, Varanasi, Agra, Meerut, Bareilly-Moradabad, Gorakhpur-Faizabad).

Key candidates The BJP has locked horns with SP by fielding candidates across all 11 constituencies.

Notable BJP candidates include Kedar Nath Singh (Varanasi Graduates), Dinesh Goel (Meerut Graduates), Ashok Kumar Rathore (Allahabad-Jhansi Graduates), and Dr. Pramod Mishra (Varanasi Teachers).

Capitalising on internal friction, the SP strategically inducted and fielded former BJP ticket-seekers—such as Dr Sanjayan Tripathi in the Gorakhpur-Faizabad Teachers seat and Akash Agarwal in Agra—pitting them directly against official saffron nominees.

BJP vs SP: Who's winning UP MLC Polls? Full list of winners According to Live Hindustan, the BJP is projected to win six of the 11 seats in the UP MLC elections, while Akhilesh Yadav's SP is projected to win five.

So far, the BJP won five of the 11 seats, while the SP won two seats as of 10:30 am on Wednesday, October 28.

MLC Graduates' constituencies Lucknow Graduates' constituency Trends Awaited Varanasi Graduates' constituency Trends Awaited Agra Graduates' constituency BJP candidate Manvendra Meerut Graduates' constituency BJP candidate Dinesh Goyal Allahabad-Jhansi Graduates' constituency BJP's Ashok Rathore leading, SP candidate Man Singh trailing MLC Teachers' constituencies Lucknow Teachers' constituency BJP candidate Umesh Dwivedi Varanasi Teachers' constituency SP candidate Lal Bihari Agra Teachers' constituency SP candidate Akash Agarwal Meerut Teachers' constituency BJP candidate Shrichand Agarwal Bareilly-Moradabad Teachers' constituency BJP candidate Dr Hari Singh Dhillon Gorakhpur-Faizabad Teachers' constituency BJP's Dhruv Tripathi ahead, SP's Sanjayan Tripathi behind

Why are UP MLC Elections crucial for BJP, SP? Experts believe that for the BJP, the results will be an opportunity to show that its organisational strength remains intact after the setback suffered in the state in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Hindustan Times (HT) reported.

For the SP, a strong performance would provide an opportunity to claim that the ruling party’s dominance is being challenged and that the Opposition can exploit local grievances and rivalries to its advantage, the report added.