UP MLC elections results 2026 Varanasi seat: SP vs BJP - What did BJP candidate say when he conceded defeat?

BJP candidate Kedarnath Singh has conceded defeat in the Varanasi Graduate constituency election, posting an emotional message on Facebook as the counting of second-preference votes continues.

Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate Ashutosh Sinha is leading by more than 16,000 votes, according to the figures reported by Hindustan Times.

Sinha has secured 50,462 votes against 33,674 for Singh, giving the SP candidate a substantial lead in the contest, as per the report.

In his Facebook post, Singh thanked graduate voters for their support and said he accepted the public mandate with humility, even though the result had not gone as expected.

“Gratitude, appreciation, and a pledge to serve the public. I express my heartfelt gratitude to all the esteemed graduate voters of the Varanasi constituency, who placed their trust in me by casting their invaluable votes, and who bestowed their affection and blessings upon me,” he wrote.

Kedarnath Singh accepts public mandate Reflecting on the electoral setback, the BJP candidate said politics was not merely about securing power or holding a position, but about shouldering social responsibilities and remaining committed to public service.

“I accept the public mandate with complete humility and democratic decorum. Although we did not achieve the expected success in this election, the affection, cooperation, and trust I received from all of you will always remain invaluable to me,” he said.

Singh also thanked senior BJP leaders, alliance representatives, party workers and supporters for their efforts during the campaign. He praised party workers for their sincerity, dedication and hard work, describing their contribution as invaluable.

‘Commitment to public service will continue’ Singh maintained that the election result would not weaken his resolve to serve the constituency, adding that victory and defeat were part of the democratic process.

“Success and failure are integral parts of the democratic process; however, the resolve to serve the public is not contingent upon any specific outcome. I will continue to remain among you, just as I have always been, and will uphold my commitment to the interests, concerns, and aspirations of the graduate constituency,” he wrote.

He added that the trust, affection and blessings of voters would continue to motivate him, reiterating that he would remain committed to addressing the concerns and aspirations of the constituency despite the setback.

Counting of votes in the Varanasi Graduate constituency began on October 27.

In Uttar Pradesh, elections were held for 11 Legislative Council seats, including the Varanasi Graduate constituency and seats in Lucknow, Jhansi, Agra, Gorakhpur, Meerut, Bareilly, Moradabad and Faizabad.

The BJP retained six seats, while the Samajwadi Party secured five, an increase of two seats from the previous election, according to the results cited in the HT report.

In the 2020 polls, the BJP had won six seats, the SP three, while independents secured two. One of the independent winners later joined the BJP.