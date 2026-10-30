UP MLC elections results 2026 Varanasi seat: SP vs BJP - What did BJP candidate say when he conceded defeat?

BJP candidate Kedarnath Singh has conceded defeat in the Varanasi Graduate constituency election, posting an emotional message on Facebook as the counting of second-preference votes continues.

Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate Ashutosh Sinha is leading by more than 16,000 votes, according to the figures reported by Hindustan Times.

Advertisement

Sinha has secured 50,462 votes against 33,674 for Singh, giving the SP candidate a substantial lead in the contest, as per the report.

In his Facebook post, Singh thanked graduate voters for their support and said he accepted the public mandate with humility, even though the result had not gone as expected.

“Gratitude, appreciation, and a pledge to serve the public. I express my heartfelt gratitude to all the esteemed graduate voters of the Varanasi constituency, who placed their trust in me by casting their invaluable votes, and who bestowed their affection and blessings upon me,” he wrote.

Kedarnath Singh accepts public mandate Reflecting on the electoral setback, the BJP candidate said politics was not merely about securing power or holding a position, but about shouldering social responsibilities and remaining committed to public service.

Advertisement

“I accept the public mandate with complete humility and democratic decorum. Although we did not achieve the expected success in this election, the affection, cooperation, and trust I received from all of you will always remain invaluable to me,” he said.

Singh also thanked senior BJP leaders, alliance representatives, party workers and supporters for their efforts during the campaign. He praised party workers for their sincerity, dedication and hard work, describing their contribution as invaluable.

‘Commitment to public service will continue’ Singh maintained that the election result would not weaken his resolve to serve the constituency, adding that victory and defeat were part of the democratic process.

“Success and failure are integral parts of the democratic process; however, the resolve to serve the public is not contingent upon any specific outcome. I will continue to remain among you, just as I have always been, and will uphold my commitment to the interests, concerns, and aspirations of the graduate constituency,” he wrote.

Advertisement

He added that the trust, affection and blessings of voters would continue to motivate him, reiterating that he would remain committed to addressing the concerns and aspirations of the constituency despite the setback.

Counting of votes in the Varanasi Graduate constituency began on October 27.

In Uttar Pradesh, elections were held for 11 Legislative Council seats, including the Varanasi Graduate constituency and seats in Lucknow, Jhansi, Agra, Gorakhpur, Meerut, Bareilly, Moradabad and Faizabad.

The BJP retained six seats, while the Samajwadi Party secured five, an increase of two seats from the previous election, according to the results cited in the HT report.

In the 2020 polls, the BJP had won six seats, the SP three, while independents secured two. One of the independent winners later joined the BJP.

Advertisement

The BJP maintained its strong performance in western Uttar Pradesh, retaining the Meerut Graduate and Teacher seats, the Bareilly-Moradabad Teacher seat, the Lucknow Teacher seat, the Agra Graduate seat and the Gorakhpur-Faizabad Teacher seat.

About the Author Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More ✕ Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer