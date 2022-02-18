UP Polls: Ayodhya's grand Ram Temple will be ready by 2023, says Yogi Adityanath

During an election rally in Karhal assembly constituency, Yogi said once completed, the grand Ram temple will become the 'Rashtra Mandir'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today announced the construction of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya will be completed by the year 2023. Speaking during an election rally in Karhal, Adityanath said the grand Ram temple will be the 'Rashtra Mandir'. The Karhal assembly seat falls in the Mainpuri district of UP. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Notably, Karhal is a high-stake Assembly seat where Union Minister of state SPS Baghel is contesting against SP chief and former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav.

Yogi's announcement on Ram Temple bears significance since the BJP had earlier started its poll campaigning with the unveiling of the redevelopment works of the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi. Now the saffron party is promising to complete the Ram Temple in Ayodhya by the next year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, Yogi said during the rally that higher education and better treatment is the goal of the BJP's “double-engine government".

“New Uttar Pradesh is creating new records in the field of world-class medicines and education," he said. He said the state government has ensured an uninterrupted supply of electricity in every village, town and city. “Under the double-engine government, every house has been illuminated without any discrimination."

An estimated 64.42 per cent voting was recorded in the second phase of the assembly elections in 55 constituencies spread over nine districts in Uttar Pradesh on February 14, according to the Election Commission. The EC data showed the Saharanpur seat recorded a turnout of 71.13 per cent, followed by Bijnor 65.91, and Moradabad 67.26.

With agencies inputs