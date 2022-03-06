UP polls final phase: All you need to know about major seats, voting schedule

The last phase of poll campaigning in UP reached its zenith with Prime Minister Narendra Modi launching a mega poll campaign in his constituency Varanasi, and adjoining districts. He also held several roadshows. The last phase of poll campaigning also saw political giants like West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee rooting for Akhilesh Yadav and his RLD ally Jayant Chaudhary.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}