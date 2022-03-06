UP polls final phase: All you need to know about major seats, voting schedule

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
UP Assembly polls 2022: Poll campaigning for the final phase ended on Saturday. The issues such Covid-19 pandemic, law and order, farmers' protests and economic and security situations dominated the assembly polls this time
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Polling for the 7th and final phase of assembly polling in India's biggest state Uttar Pradesh will be conducted tomorrow i.e. March 7. Voting will be held on 54 Assembly seats, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi's parliamentary constituency Varanasi. The last leg of voting will decide the fate of 613 candidates, the Election Commission data shows.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Polling for the 7th and final phase of assembly polling in India's biggest state Uttar Pradesh will be conducted tomorrow i.e. March 7. Voting will be held on 54 Assembly seats, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi's parliamentary constituency Varanasi. The last leg of voting will decide the fate of 613 candidates, the Election Commission data shows.
Poll campaigning for the final phase ended on Saturday. The issues such Covid-19 pandemic, law and order, farmers' protests and economic and security situations dominated the assembly polls this time.
Total 54 seats will go to the polls in the 7th phase of voting. Of this, 11 are reserved for the scheduled Castes and two for the Scheduled Tribes. Around 2.06 voters will exercise their franchise in the coming phase of UP polls.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The final phase of polling will be crucial as it'll test the alliances carved out by the biggest parties -- BJP and SP -- with regional parties.
High-pitch poll campaigns:
The last phase of poll campaigning in UP reached its zenith with Prime Minister Narendra Modi launching a mega poll campaign in his constituency Varanasi, and adjoining districts. He also held several roadshows. The last phase of poll campaigning also saw political giants like West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee rooting for Akhilesh Yadav and his RLD ally Jayant Chaudhary.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also invested about four days in Varanasi alone. BSP supremo Mayawati also campaigned in the district and neighbouring areas.
Poll equations:
BJP's allies Apna Dal (Sonelal) and Nishad Party and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav's new friends Apna Dal (K), Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) of Om Prakash Rajbhar and others have been trying to rally their supporters.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Once considered a stronghold of the SP, the region saw the BJP making inroads in 2017 by winning 29 seats, along with its allies Apna Dal (four) and SBSP (three).
The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) got six seats and the SP 11. For the SP, its patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav made a rare appearance in Jaunpur to drum up support for Lucky Yadav, the son of his long-time associate late Parasnath Yadav who is in the fray from the Malhani seat.
With PTI inputs
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!