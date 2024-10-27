US Election 2024: You can’t miss THESE key dates, events, swing states in presidential polls

Approximately 244 million people are eligible to vote in the upcoming US presidential election on November 5. In 2020, about two-thirds of these eligible voters participated. The outcome of the next presidential election will hinge less on the national voter turnout and more on a few thousand voters in key battleground or swing states.

In-person voting for the 2024 presidential election began on September 20, marking the start of a six-week countdown to election day following a turbulent summer in American politics.

This period included President Joe Biden's withdrawal from the race after a poor debate performance on June 27, leading to Vice President Kamala Harris being named the Democratic nominee.

Key events of US elections 2024 Here are some key dates and events related to the US presidential election 2024:

September 10, 2024: Donald Trump and Kamala Harris faced off in their first presidential debate.

October 1, 2024: The vice presidential debate took place, featuring Minnesota’s Democratic Governor Tim Walz and Ohio Republican Senator J.D. Vance.

November 5, 2024: Voters across the United States will cast their ballots for president.

November 25, 2024: The last day for 17 states and the District of Columbia to accept postal votes postmarked by Election Day.

December 11, 2024: Electors in each state will officially cast their votes for president and vice president.

December 17, 2024: Deadline for the 538 electoral college votes to arrive in Washington.

January 6, 2025: Electoral college votes will be formally counted before Congress.

January 20, 2025: The elected president and vice president will be inaugurated and officially take office.

It is to be further noted that American voters are increasingly taking advantage of early voting facilities, with 47 states and the District of Columbia offering early voting options for all voters. The only exceptions are Mississippi, Alabama, and New Hampshire, where mail-in ballots are not available, requiring voters to go to polling stations.

What are nominees promises? Harris has stated that her top priority from day one will be to lower food and housing costs for working families. She plans to prohibit price-gouging on groceries, assist first-time home buyers, and offer incentives to boost housing supply.

While inflation surged during Biden's presidency—partly due to post-Covid supply chain disruptions and the Ukraine conflict—it has since decreased. Trump has vowed to "end inflation and make America affordable again." He claims that increasing oil drilling will reduce energy prices, and he promises to lower interest rates, although this is not within presidential control. Additionally, he believes that deporting undocumented immigrants will relieve housing pressure. However, economists caution that his proposal to raise taxes on imports could lead to higher prices.

What are the seven swing states in the US elections in 2024? The US Elections have seven swing states, the ones that do not favour any one party over the other.

Arizona (Electoral Votes: 11)

Arizona has become a key battleground in the national immigration debate. Recently, border crossings have decreased from record highs, making immigration a top concern for voters.

Additionally, Arizona has seen contentious debates over abortion access, highlighted by state Republicans' unsuccessful attempt to reinstate a near-total ban on abortions from 160 years ago.

Georgia (Electoral Votes: 16)

Georgia has a significant African-American population, making up about a third of its residents, which played a crucial role in Biden's victory in 2020. This demographic's support is believed to have been instrumental in flipping the state blue.

North Carolina (Electoral Votes: 16)

Polling in North Carolina has tightened since Harris took the lead on the Democratic ticket, with some analysts now labeling the state a “toss-up.” This shift may be influencing Trump's decision to hold his first outdoor rally there since the assassination attempt in July.

Pennsylvania (Electoral Votes: 19)

In the 2020 election, Pennsylvania played a key role in helping Joe Biden secure the presidency and reclaim the “blue wall.” Historically, Democratic candidates have had significant success in the state until Donald Trump's win in 2016.

Nevada ((Electoral Votes: 6)

Despite having the fewest electoral votes among the seven swing states, Nevada remains crucial in presidential elections. Biden's 2020 victory was the fourth straight win for Democratic candidates in the Silver State, but the margins were narrow in both 2020 and 2016, when Clinton also secured a win.

Wisconsin (Electoral Votes: 10)

Wisconsin has been pivotal in both the 2016 and 2020 elections, with the winning candidate decided by just over 20,000 votes each time. Analysts believe that third-party candidates could significantly influence outcomes in marginal states like Wisconsin, especially as they campaign against the dominant two parties.

Michigan (Electoral votes: 15)