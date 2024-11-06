US Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates: Welcome to our live coverage of Election Day in the United States! As millions of Americans head to the polls on November 5, the nation waits anxiously for the results. Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump are locked in a heated battle, with recent polls indicating a very close race.
Stay tuned with Live Mint for the latest updates, insights, and reactions from around the country as we follow this crucial moment in American history.
The United States is heading to the polls on Tuesday (November 5) to elect its 47th President, with voters choosing between Democratic candidate Kamala Harris and Republican nominee Donald Trump in what polls suggest is a deadlocked race.
This historic election wraps up one of the most divisive presidential campaigns in recent memory. On the final night of campaigning, both Harris and Trump focused on Pennsylvania, the largest of seven key battleground states, aiming to win over remaining undecided voters.
Opinion surveys show Harris and Trump running neck and neck, with some polls giving Harris a slight advantage. Alongside Pennsylvania, other crucial swing states include Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, and Wisconsin.
Over 82 million Americans have already cast their votes through early or mail-in ballots, according to data from the University of Florida.
Harris advocates for unity, hopes to overcome divisiveness, and seeks a “fresh start" for the country.
Trump warns against a Democratic-led future and has promised economic recovery and strict immigration control.
A total of 538 electoral votes are at stake, with 270 needed to secure victory. The swing states are critical, as many others maintain predictable voting patterns.
This close race is regarded as historic, with Harris potentially set to become the first woman, first Black woman, and first person of South Asian descent to assume the U.S. presidency if she prevails.
Throughout the campaign, Harris has focused on protecting fundamental freedoms, constitutional values, and women's rights. Trump, on the other hand, has emphasized economic revitalization and addressing illegal immigration.
As US awaits poll results here are visuals from Capitol building
What it looks like for Senate?
Democrats are fighting to maintain a narrow majority, with the challenge further compounded by a battleground that favors Republicans. They are defending three seats in states that voted for Trump in both 2016 and 2020, and four more in states he won once.
Milwaukee in Wisconsin orders recount
Milwaukee in Wisconsin orders recount of 30,000 absentee ballots over machine error.
Wisconsin is a swing state. A historically Democrat state, Wisconsin was won by Donald trump in 2016. However, Joe Biden bested Trump in 2020.
Wisconsin has 10 electoral votes.
What is the Senate result?
What did Exit polls predict? Nevada
According to Edison research,
Here’s a clearer and more concise breakdown of the data:
- Trump Favorability in Nevada: 46% of voters view Trump favorably, slightly down from 48% in 2020. His unfavorable rating is 52%, up from 50% in 2020.
- Harris Favorability in Nevada: 45% of voters have a favorable view of Harris, down from 52% for Biden in 2020. Her unfavorable rating is 54%, compared to 47% for Biden in 2020.
- Top Issues for Voters:
- 33% of voters say the economy is the most important issue.
- 15% prioritize immigration.
- 11% focus on abortion.
- 33% are concerned with the state of democracy.
- 5% consider foreign policy the key factor.
- Voter Perception of Financial Situation:
- 48% say their financial situation is worse than four years ago, a significant increase from 25% in 2020.
- 23% feel better off financially, down from 35% in 2020.
- 28% say their situation is unchanged.
- Immigration Views: 41% believe most undocumented immigrants should be deported, while 55% think they should be offered a path to legal status.
- Democracy Concerns: 72% of voters feel U.S. democracy is threatened, while 25% think it is secure.
- *Education Levels: 62% of voters don’t have a college degree, down from 68% in 2020, while 38% have a degree, up from 32% in 2020.
- Gender Breakdown: 49% of voters are women, slightly down from 52% in 2020. 51% are men, up from 48% in 2020.
- Racial Composition:
- 66% of voters are white (up from 65% in 2020).
- 8% are Black (up from 7% in 2020).
- 17% are Hispanic (consistent with 2020).
- Demographic Shifts:
- 35% of voters are white men (up from 30% in 2020).
- 31% are white women (down from 35% in 2020).
- 4% are Black men (up from 3% in 2020).
- 4% are Black women (consistent with 2020).
- 8% are Hispanic men (consistent with 2020).
- 9% are Hispanic women (consistent with 2020).
Swing states in focus as US votes to elect their 47th President
Nevada, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia, North Carolina, Arizona in focus as US first polls close.
Kamala vs Trump begins
Election night begins as the first polls close in parts of Kentucky and Indiana.
270 to win - the path to the Presidency through electoral votes
To win, a presidential candidate needs at least 270 electoral votes out of 538.
The public does not directly elect the president; instead, they vote through the Electoral College system.
The Electoral College comprises 538 electors who cast votes based on their state’s results.
Electors represent their areas and generally vote according to the outcome in their state.
Each state has a set number of electors, typically chosen by political parties, with California holding the highest number at 54 and smaller states having as few as three.
- Voters cast ballots for president, which contribute to a statewide tally.
- Except in two states that use a proportional system, the candidate who wins the state’s popular vote takes all its electoral votes.
- The Electoral College will cast its official votes in mid-December, though the election results are usually clear much earlier.
Critical swing states shape the 2024 path to the White House
The path to the White House largely depends on a handful of key swing states that wield significant influence on Election Day.
Swing states, also called battleground are especially influential because of their potential to vote either way. As a result, millions are spent on campaigning in these states to secure the critical electoral votes.
In 2024, key battlegrounds include Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and North Carolina.
These states often see narrow victories and can swing between Democrat and Republican control.
Pennsylvania, with its 19 electoral college votes, has been pivotal in recent presidential elections, and 2024 is expected to follow suit.
To reclaim the presidency, Trump will need to turn states like Arizona, Georgia, Wisconsin, and Nevada, which Biden narrowly won in 2020.
Americans to also decide on 435 House and 33 Senate seats
In addition to choosing the next president, Americans will be voting for vice president, as each presidential vote also applies to the running mate—Trump with JD Vance and Harris with Tim Walz.
Voters will also select members of Congress, comprising the House of Representatives and the Senate.
All 435 House seats and 33 Senate seats are on the ballot this November, with each state represented by two Senators and at least one House Representative.