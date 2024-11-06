US Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates: First polls close – Kamala Harris vs Donald Trump showdown begins

LIVE UPDATES

3 min read . 05:04 AM IST

US Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates: A total of 538 electoral votes are at stake, with 270 needed to secure victory. 7 swing states are critical. The first polls have closed in the eastern areas of Indiana and Kentucky, which are in the Eastern time zone.