2024 US elections: ’People of America gave a clear mandate’, Reactions pour in as Donald Trump races ahead of Harris

Former US President Donald Trump is currently leading ahead of Vice President Kamala Harris in the White House race. Report by Fox News has already declared Trump the winner of the US presidential election. It is the only network to make the call, after projecting he would win key battlegrounds Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Veena Sikri, Former Ambassador & Diplomat says, " Whoever is elected President of the US, govt of India will deal with that person with the best interest of India and in the best interest of a good bilateral relationship with US. The bilateral relationship with US is very important for us...the good bilateral relation that has been established with US over the past 10 years, will continue..."