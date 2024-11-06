2024 US elections: ’People of America gave a clear mandate’, Reactions pour in as Donald Trump races ahead of Harris

  • Former President Donald Trump is ahead of Kamala Harris in the presidential race, with Fox News announcing him as the winner based on key battleground projections in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Updated6 Nov 2024, 12:45 PM IST
According to AP projections, Donald Trump has secured 248 electoral votes, with Kamala Harris trailing at 214. A total of 270 votes are required for a candidate to win the US elections 2024.
According to AP projections, Donald Trump has secured 248 electoral votes, with Kamala Harris trailing at 214. A total of 270 votes are required for a candidate to win the US elections 2024.(Getty Images via AFP)

Former US President Donald Trump is currently leading ahead of Vice President Kamala Harris in the White House race. Report by Fox News has already declared Trump the winner of the US presidential election. It is the only network to make the call, after projecting he would win key battlegrounds Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

See reactions on US election results

Elon Musk said, “The people of America gave @realDonaldTrump a crystal clear mandate for change tonight” 

Veena Sikri, Former Ambassador & Diplomat says, " Whoever is elected President of the US, govt of India will deal with that person with the best interest of India and in the best interest of a good bilateral relationship with US. The bilateral relationship with US is very important for us...the good bilateral relation that has been established with US over the past 10 years, will continue..."

First Published:6 Nov 2024, 12:45 PM IST
