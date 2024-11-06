2024 US election results: ‘Works very hard to help people’, Donald Trump thanks wife Melania, mentions her book | Watch

  • 2024 US election results: Donald Trump praised Melania Trump's new book during a Florida speech, urging the audience to buy it. He expressed confidence in her popularity and humorously suggested he would dissuade purchases if she criticized him in the book.

Livemint
Updated6 Nov 2024, 01:44 PM IST
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump points to the crowd at an election night watch party, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump points to the crowd at an election night watch party, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)(AP)

Donald Trump on November 6 while addressing Florida said spoke on first lady Melania Trump's her new book, Melania. Speaking to the crowd, he said, “I want to thank my wife, Melania, the First Lady; she has the number one bestselling book in the country. She works very hard to help people.”

First Published:6 Nov 2024, 01:44 PM IST
Business NewsElectionsUs Elections2024 US election results: 'Works very hard to help people', Donald Trump thanks wife Melania, mentions her book | Watch

